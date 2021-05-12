The Sun Prairie High School girls’ and boys’ second and third tier varsity and junior varsity team members met with area D2 and D3 teams at the Waterloo Invitational on Thursday, May 6, with the boys finishing first and the girls finishing second.
The meet marked the first invitational for freshmen members of the team. Columbus, Horicon, Hustisford, Mayville, Parkview, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Rio, Sun Prairie, and Waterloo were all present.
This meet was an automatically timed meet, different from hand timing at dual meets.
“Waterloo is always well run and it’s a short drive for Sun Prairie parents,” said Doug Maughan, track head coach. “The freshmen get their first real invite feel.”
And the meet was a family affair for freshman Audrey Seefeld, who at the May 4 meet against Verona tied Natalie Pfann’s 2014 pole vault record at 9’6” and took home the girls’ pole vault first place at Waterloo (8’6”).
Seefeld’s father, Shane Seefeld, teaches at Waterloo High School and serves as Waterloo’s track head coach.
“She’s been at these meets as a kid, and now gets to compete,” said Maughan.
On the boys’ side, freshman Jace Stolte tied the Sun Prairie High School high jump record previously set by Colin Schaefer in 2017 (5’ 8”).
Boys Results
In the 100m dash, junior Aidan Grob grabbed third place (12.17) and a second record. Sophomore 400m dash winner Jonathan Weah earned a personal record (57.01). Other personal records to kick off the season: Sophomore Nathan Bailey’s 800m third place finish (2:23:01), freshman Bennett Braatz’s third place finish (5:24:39), and, in 3200m, second place finisher junior Evan Buckingham (10:59.25) and third place junior Mikey Stoll.
In the hurdles, junior Dashle Maughan finished second at the 110m (17.58 PR) and third in 300m (47.05).
The relay team of Alexander Maggit, Blake Sorenson, Jerry Kaminski and Cortez LeGrant came together to take first in the 4x100 (46.41). “They had a fantastic finish,” said Maughan.
The 4x200 relay team, all freshman football players in the track offseason, according to Maughan, of Ashton Vue, Stolte, Keion Kauppinen, and John McLean, placed second (1:41.22). The 4x400 relay team (Weah, Braatz, Lowan Wagner, and Devin Frank) won in 3:55.37. The 4x800 relay team (Ben Polzin, Henry Lennington, Matthew Lee, and Owen Hamen) finished third in 10:53.51. In field, junior Evan Malcore took home second place in shot put (40’).
Girls Results
Sun Prairie High School junior Caitlin Murphee won the 800m (2:47.69 PR) and sophomore Grace Kline won the 1600m (6:01.84 PR) for the girls. Seefeld won the 100m hurdles (17.13 PR) and sophomore Iyanna Chambers placed third (59.41).
In relays, the 4x400 team of Seefeld, Maeve Sullivan, Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, and Grace Kline took second place (4:36.34) and the 4x800 team of McKayla Griffith, Tiffany Shaw, Rubie Holler, and Ellie Hinkle took third place (13.22.36).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.