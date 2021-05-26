The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will be returning to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee as the host site of the State Girls Soccer Tournament on June 24-25, pending Board of Control approval.
The State Girls Soccer Tournament and all spring sports were canceled in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schedule and format of the State Tournament will be altered this year from its traditional format to continue accommodations for pandemic guidelines.
The four-division tournament will be held over a two-day period using both Kohler Engines Field and Pat Jones Field simultaneously for the semifinal games.
The accommodations and guidelines at Uihlein Soccer Park will permit unrestricted attendance for each of the two days of competition.
Semifinals and finals in each respective division will be played on the same day with Divisions 1 and 2 scheduled for Thursday, June 24, and Divisions 3 and 4 on Friday, June 25.
“We are thrilled to be back at Uihlein for the Girls Soccer State Tournament,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said.
“Providing a sense of normalcy for these teams, after losing the 2020 season in its entirety,” Peterson Abiad added, “is something we hoped for over this past year. We look forward to a special two days.”
The State Girls Soccer Tournament has been held at Uihlein Soccer Park since 2004.
The site has also been the home of the State Boys Soccer Tournament since 2003 with the exception of last fall and the alternate season this spring when COVID-19 accommodations and guidelines resulted in the tournament being played at separate locations.
For more details and information about the State Tournament schedules, times and locations, visit the WIAA website and each sport’s respective Tournament page.
Additional tournament details will be posted on the website when they become available.