It was a historic day last Friday evening at Summit Credit Union Field.
Sun Prairie’s 4-0 victory over Madison West was the icing on the cake, so to speak, as it marked the 400th career victory for SPHS head baseball coach Rob Hamilton.
Hamilton undoubtedly would have reached 400 career victories last season had not COVID-19 wiped out the entire 2020 season. Nevertheless, Hamilton sits atop the active high school baseball coaches in the state with a .784 winning percentage. After the 2019 season, Hamilton was 18th among the all-time winning baseball coaches in the state. After his 400th victory he now ranks among the top 10. There are two coaches with 600 plus wins, three with 500 or more wins and nine with 400 plus victories. It was the Cardinals’ eighth-straight victory of the season and improved Hamilton’s 20-year record at Sun Prairie to 400-108-1. His Big Eight Conference record stands at 265-68.
Providing Hamilton with his 400th victory was senior pitcher Liam Moreno, who pitched his second straight shutout game. Like his previous shut out, Moreno turned in a gem, pitching the first five innings and recording 10 strikeouts, walking one and giving up three hits. His last six strikeouts had West hitters looking. Moreno struck out the side in the fourth inning — all looking at a called third strike.
Brady Stevens pitched the sixth inning, allowing one hit, walking one and striking out one. Josh Caron pitched the seventh inning, walking two and striking out one. The Regents finished with four hits and left six runners stranded.
“He was hitting his spots,” said Hamilton of Moreno, “and he was throwing three pitches for strikes and had great location. Like I just said to the team here, our catcher Josh Caron just did a fantastic job of being able to stick those pitches, so a lot of credit goes to him, too.”
Added Hamilton about Moreno, “His last outing against Verona (4-0 win) was pretty good as well. So he’s been good. And he’s been good all year.”
Sun Prairie took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Carter Wambach was hit by a pitch with two outs. He then stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and then stole home. A single by Moreno, followed by Jackson Hunley’s RBI-double and Durlin Radlund’s RBI-single led to a pair of runs in the third inning and a 3-0 lead.
Caron’s solo home run over the centerfield fence gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Moreno led Sun Prairie’s eight-hit attack by going 2x3. Davis Hamilton, Caron, Hunley, Wambach, Radlund and Stevens each had one hit.
The defensive highlight of the game was a diving catch in right field by Addison Ostrenga. Hamilton also said Hunley at third base made some key plays.
It was at the first time this season that Sun Prairie had faced a lefty in Madison West’s Aiden Baccus, who went the distance for the Regents. Besides giving up eight hits, walked two and struck out three.
“He wasn’t bad and he mixed it up and hit his spots and so it was a good challenge for us,” said Hamilton.
Reaching 400
Hamilton was appreciative of the congratulations he received for his 400th victory following the game, but he humbly took it all in stride.
“To be honest with you, I didn’t know it was 400, but my daughter was home from college and all of sudden I see her in the stands and so I thought that was probably it,” he said. “But we’re not here for anyone’s individual accomplishments. It’s no different than 200 or 300 wins because it just means you’ve been here for a long time. We’ve just been fortunate to have a ton of talent.
“And Coach (Peter) Gumina has been at my side and the whole staff from all our high school coaches to our city coaches and all the way down to Little League. So it’s certainly not an award that I won.”
Yet, many would agree that Hamilton’s leadership is why Sun Prairie is recognized as one of the best, if not the best, high school baseball program in the state.
“I was just flattered that he offered me a position as freshmen coach and shortly after that he offered me the chance to be his varsity assistant,” said Peter Gumina. “I was just flabbergasted. So the last 20 some years has just been a blast. Winning baseball games is always really fun, but it’s even better when you can do it with someone who is the quality person like Rob — father, coach, teacher and all of that. It’s just been a real pleasure and I couldn’t imagine being here without him and following his lead and coaching without him.
“Obviously, we’ve been very, very blessed with some incredible talent over the years. And those players know how special their coach is and how lucky they were to learn the game and learn about life. It’s been an absolute pleasure to be alongside 27 (Hamilton’s uniform number). It’s just been very flattering.”
Hamilton was Garry Bahe’s assistant coach for 10 years, winning WIAA state baseball titles in 1994 and 1997 when the tournament was located in Wausau.
Bahe, who was an assistant to Leon Piddington before becoming head coach, are both in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Bahe then handed the head coaching position over to Hamilton in 2001. Since that time, Hamilton has won nine Big Eight Conference championships, along with WIAA state titles in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2014. In all, Sun Prairie owns the most WIAA Division 1 state titles with eight. The Cardinals last trip to state in 2019 resulted in a runner-up finish.
“He’s one heck of a baseball coach,” said Bahe, “and he knows the game inside and out. He’s a student of the game and has a lot of energy and knows how to bring it across to his players. And he gets results by the development of his players.
“He knows how to communicate with the kids and relates very well to the players. He’s just got a great personality and he’s taken the baseball program to another level and won more state championships than any other team in the state. Just a top-notch baseball coach.”
Bahe said there’s no doubt that Hamilton will one day join him and Piddington in the WBCA Hall of Fame.
Sun Prairie High School Athletic Director ErIc Nee, who had coached with Hamilton, praised Hamilton for his milestone.
“After coaching with Rob and now as athletic director, it’s exciting to watch,” he said. “Rob has able to adapt to the players and be successful for so many years. He’s built such a successful program. He’s put in a great deal of time and worked with the youth programs and it’s just an honor for him to reach such a milestone. He’s knows how to get the most out of his players and be successful. I’m just extremely happy for Rob.”
Long-time SPHS baseball statistician, Bob Vitense, whose sons Rob and Kurt played varsity baseball when Hamilton was an assistant to Bahe, said Hamilton continued Sun Prairie’s strong baseball tradition when he took over as head coach in 2001.
“He’s meant so much to Sun Prairie baseball,” said Vitense. “All you have to do is be around him when the game is going on because he is constantly coaching and talking to all his players, even the ones on the bench — asking them what they would do in certain situations. He’s fiery, but passionate and respects the game. He’s very detailed and he doesn’t like to lose.”
