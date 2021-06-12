Historic moments have become a common occurrence for the Sun Prairie High School baseball team under the direction of head coach Rob Hamilton.
Two more were added to the record books Tuesday at Summit Credit Union Field after the Cardinals shut out Madison Memorial, 10-0. The victory secured the undisputed Big Eight Conference baseball championship for the Cardinals — Sun Prairie’s 10th league title during Hamilton’s 20 seasons as head coach.
And it also was the 12th season, under Hamilton’s leadership, that the Cardinals have won 20 or more games.
“We didn’t talk about it a lot before the game, but we said let’s do this right and get it done with and be conference champs,” said Hamilton. “These guys have put in the work to become conference champs and be 20-1, but we still have a lot of work to be done to get where we want to be.”
But get the job done is exactly what the host Cardinals did against the Spartans the second time around after escaping from Madison Memorial the week before with a 9-8 win. The second meeting was all Sun Prairie as the Cardinals started out as hot as the game-time temperature of 89 degrees.
Lefty Brady Stevens had control of the Spartans from the mound as he pitched the first three innings and retired Madison Memorial in order in each inning. Davis Hamilton came on in relief in the fourth inning and retired six of the seven hitters he faced, giving up one walk. He struck out two, while Stevens finished with four strikeouts.
“I said to the kids that I was really proud of the way they approached this game,” said Hamilton. “I thought our kids were ready to go. I don’t know about their dugout, but I don’t care what’s going on over there. I just care what’s going on over here. And our kids were ready and so I’m happy and proud of them.”
Added the head coach, “You couldn’t ask for any more than what Brady gave us. He was really good and he looked really good in the bullpen sessions before the game. He’s a kid who isn’t satisfied and he’ll keep working and working to get better.
“And Davis (Hamilton) pitched better today than what he did at Memorial. He had better location and kept everything down and was able to throw his curveball for strikes when he needed to and he kept them off-balance.”
Sun Prairie used a little bit of everything to grab a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Carson Shepard led off by walking. He stole second and scored on Josh Caron’s RBI single. Caron was able to score on Liam Moreno’s base hit for a 2-0 lead. A base hit by Jackson Hunley and consecutive walks to Durlin Radlund and Stevens brought home another run. The final run of the inning came home after Addison Ostrenga was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
A sacrifice fly by Caron, accounted for single run in the second inning, scoring Hamilton who had reached on an infield error.
The Cardinals tallied four runs in the third inning as Stevens led off with a base hit and scored on Carter Wambach’s double. With one out, Shepard doubled home a run and Hamilton singled to bring home another run. Caron’s second sacrifice fly of the game brought in the fourth run and a 9-0 lead.
Pinch hitter Drew Urban scored the 10th run after drawing a walk with one out. Shepard followed with a base hit and Hamilton’s grounder was thrown away on a fielder’s choice that enabled Urban to score and end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
“They (Memorial) kind of looked beat after that first inning,” said Hamilton. “We manufactured some runs and played hard and never let up.”
The head coach praised his infielders for some extraordinary plays, including a couple by Shepard at second base.
Offensively, Shepard was 2x3 with an RBI and he scored twice. Hunley also was 2x3. Caron was 1x1 and drove in three runs. Hamilton was 1x3 with an RBI and he scored twice. Moreno was 1x3 with an RBI. Radlund and Wambach each had a hit and an RBI. Ostrenga also had an RBI.
Cards improve to 21-1
Sun Prairie remained perfect at home — recording its 12th victory this season at SCUF — by defeating Middleton, 11-2, Wednesday afternoon.
The Cardinals improved to 21-1 overall and 16-1 in the Big Eight.
“Jackson Hunley did an awesome job,” said Hamilton of his starting pitcher, who threw six innings and gave up one earned run on five hits, striking out four and walking two. Caron pitched the final inning and gave up a hit and struck out one.
“Our defense played well behind him and our bats came to life,” added the head coach. “It was a tough day, obviously, and we weren’t going to have any extra base hits with the wind. And so we had to change our approach and think line drive and we did that as the game went on.”
It was a traditional Sun Prairie — Middleton the way the game started out as the two Cardinal rivals battled to a 2-2 tie through three innings. Middleton used an error and a single from its cleanup hitter to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. A walk to Moreno, followed by singles from Hunley and Radlund tied the game in the bottom of the second.
Both teams scored a run in the third. Middleton’s came on a leadoff double, a sacrifice bunt and a single. Shepard tied the game at 2-2, leading off the bottom of the third with a walk and he eventually scored on Caron’s double.
From that point on it was all Sun Prairie. The Cardinals scored four runs in the fourth. Radlund led off with a walk and Stevens bunted his way on before Wambach singled home the go-ahead run. An RBI single by Shepard and a two-run single by Hamilton capped off the scoring, giving Sun Prairie a 6-2 lead.
Then came a five-run fifth inning. Hunley and Radlund both singled and Stevens was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With one out, Addison Ostrenga also was hit by a pitch to bring home a run. An RBI single by Shepard and a two-run single by Hamilton accounted for an 11-2 lead.
“Brady Stevens laid down a great bunt and that turned into a big play and a big inning for us,” said Hamilton. “He also made a great play in the fifth inning, keeping the ball from going down the line and turning it into an out.”
Added Hamilton, “There was a lot to be happy about. It’s always a big game when Middleton comes to town, so we knew the kids would be ready.”
Sun Prairie finished with 12 hits. Leading the way was Radlund, who was 3x3 with an RBI. Hunley was 2x3, while Shepard was 2x3, scoring three runs and driving in two runs. Hamilton was 2x4 and drove in four runs. Wambach was 1x3 with an RBI and Stevens was 1x4 with an RBI. Caron was 1x4 with an RBI.
Wambach blanks Beloit
Sun Prairie’s third shutout of the season — and the most lopsided of the three — took place Monday afternoon at Summit Credit Union Field as the Cardinals whitewashed Beloit Memorial, 13-0, to improve to 19-1. It was the sixth Big Eight Conference team Sun Prairie has swept this season.
Wambach went the distance on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing just one hit, walking one and striking out five. Wambach threw 63 pitches, 53 being strikes.
Sun Prairie scored in every inning, but the first. The Cardinals scored four runs in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and five in the fifth for its eight game that ended due to the 10-run mercy rule.
After going down in order in the first, the Cardinals scored four runs in the second inning. Moreno led off with a walk before two outs followed. Singles by Wambach, Addison Ostrenga Jason Starr and Radlund ignited the four-run inning.
Sun Prairie added a single run in the third as Hamilton led off with a walk, stealing second and scoring on Hunley’s single.
The Cardinals increased their lead to 8-0 with a three-run fourth inning. With one out, Addison Ostrenga and Starr had back-to-back singles and Radlund walked. Ostrenga scored on a wild pitch and and Starr scored on Hamilton’s ground out. Caron’s single scored Radlund for an 8-0 Sun Prairie lead.
Hunley started out the fifth inning with a base hit and Cooper Perry got on by an infield error. Then with two outs, Connor Stauff walked to load the bases. Branden Garde also walked to score a run and Davis Hamilton cleared the bases with a three-run triple. A wild pitch brought Hamilton home and gave the Cardinals a 13-0 lead.
Addison Ostrenga and Starr were both 2x2 with an RBI. Hamilton was 1x3, scoring twice and driving in four runs. Radlund was 1x2 with an RBI, while Hunley was 2x3 with an RBI. Caron was 1x3 with an RBI and Wambach was 1x3.
Sun Prairie finished with 10 hits, drawing six walks and striking out just twice.
“Carter Wambach pitched really well,” said Hamilton. “He threw a one-hitter and was in total control of the game.”
Hamilton said his team was able to take advantage of Beloit’s errors and did what they wanted to do in sending the Purple Knights home with a loss.
Up next
Sun Prairie travels to Middleton on Thursday (5 p.m.) and hosts Waunakee this Saturday at 11 a.m. in the final regular-season home game. The Cardinals tentatively have a make-up game at Hartland Arrowhead on Monday.
Cardinals No. 1 seed
Sun Prairie earned the No. 1 seed and received a first-round bye in the WIAA tournament playoffs. The Cardinals will host the winner of the Oregon — Monona Grove winner on Thursday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Summit Credit Union Field. The sectional finals are slated for Monday, June 21 at Sun Prairie with the first game at 10 a.m.