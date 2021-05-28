It was a bench-clearing affair — in a good way — for the Sun Prairie High School baseball team Tuesday afternoon at Summit Credit Union Field.
For the sixth time this season, the Cardinals ended a game applying the 10-run mercy rule as they rolled past Beloit Memorial, 15-2. It improved Sun Prairie’s overall record to 13-1 and 10-1 in the Big Eight Conference.
Senior Carson Shepard made his high school pitching debut and took the mound victory, working four innings and allowing two hits, walking one and striking out six. Jason Starr pitched one inning and gave up two runs on one hit, one walk and he struck out two.
“He’s a little competitor,” said head coach Rob Hamilton of Shepard. “He’s a little gnat. He’s always asking if he can pitch and he’s, obviously, got some ability. We’re always looking for guys to get us outs and get some experience, especially during the tournaments and he did a really nice job.”
Although Beloit Memorial is at the bottom of the conference standings, Hamilton was pleased his players came ready to play.
“Today, we challenged them to play like it was the state championship,” said the head coach. “And I thought they came out focused and ready to go. We got into a little trouble in the first, but we got out of it and that was about it.”
Added Hamilton, “It’s always nice when you can get everyone in. And we were able to do that and that’s always a big plus.”
Shepard worked out of a jam in the first inning as Beloit put two runners on with infield hits. But Shepard struck out the Purple Knights’ fifth hitter to escape danger. A diving catch by right fielder Addison Ostrenga recorded the first out of the second inning and Shepard struck out the next two hitters. Beloit threatened again in the fourth inning, leading off with a pair of singles. But three outs followed, including two strikeouts.
A pair of wild pitches, a walk, a single and an error led to the Purple Knights’ two runs in the fourth.
But Sun Prairie grabbed control of the game early. Shepard led off with a base hit and eventually scored from second on an errant pick-off attempt. The Cards added four more runs in the second inning as Carter Wambach led off with a double.
Addison Ostrenga was hit by a pitch and Sam Ostrenga followed with an RBI-single. The key hit of the inning was a three-run home run by Josh Caron that sailed over the center field fence. That gave Sun Prairie a 5-0 lead.
A seven-run third inning put the game away. Sam Ostrenga had a two-run double, while Davis Hamilton, Caron, Durlin Radlund, Brady Stevens and Wambach each had RBI singles.
The Cardinals, leading 12-0, added three more runs in the fourth inning as Sam Ostrenga reached on an error and Shepard followed with a single. Hamilton then drove in a pair of runs with a double and Jackson Hunley had an RBI single to complete the scoring.
Sun Prairie finished with 15 hits. Hamilton was 2x3, scoring three runs and driving home three runs. Caron was 2x3 and drove in four runs. Shepard was 2x4, while Radlund, Wambach (RBI) and Hunley (RBI) were 2x3. Sam Ostrenga was 2x2, scoring twice and driving in three runs. Stevens was 1x3 with an RBI.
Cards nip Broncos
Never one to shy away from quality competition, Hamilton sent an email to Union Grove High School’s baseball coach requesting a non-conference game and he accepted. So the Cardinals made their way to Union Grove Wednesday afternoon and returned home with a 13-12 victory to improve to 14-1 overall.
Besides the 25 runs, the game included 21 hits — 11 by Sun Prairie — and each team had four errors.
The field dimensions were smaller than most diamonds, Hamilton said, with the wind blowing out. Sun Prairie had three home runs, a triple and a double, while Union Grove had two doubles and a pair of home runs.
“We were afraid it was going to be a bit of a barn burner, and it was,” said Hamilton. “Really good opponent and they had their top pitcher ready to go and we had ours ready to go, so a good non-conference game.”
Union Grove came in ranked No. 3 in the state and lived up to its ranking.
“They are probably the best team we’ve played,” said Hamilton. “It’s hard to say that because we didn’t see Kimberly’s ace. But I would say they were one of the best teams we’ve seen so far.”
Sun Prairie wasted no time scoring, putting up three runs in each of the first three innings. Caron had a huge game at the plate and it all began in the first inning with a three-run home run that scored Hamilton and Shepard.
The Broncos came right back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, but again the Cardinals scored three runs in the second inning as Addison Ostrenga, Shepard and Caron each had a base hit to give Sun Prairie a 6-2 lead.
Union Grove, however, scored six runs in the bottom of the second to grab an 8-6 lead. The Broncos used two singles, a walk, a double, an error and a three-run home run by Isaiah Cerfus to overtake the Cards, 8-6.
Again, Sun Prairie rallied for three more runs in the third on a two-run home run by Radlund and a solo home run by Addison Ostrenga.
Leading 9-8, the Cardinals struck for three more runs in the sixth inning. Stevens led off reaching on an error and Shepard and Hamilton followed with singles. Caron then drove in three runs with a double to increase Sun Prairie’s lead to 12-8.
Cerfus had his second home run of the game — a two-run shot — in the sixth to narrow Sun Prairie’s lead to 12-10.
What proved to be Sun Prairie’s winning run was scored in the seventh as Wambach tripled with one out and scored on Ethan Petsch’s two-out single. Union Grove scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but came up short, 13-12.
“They really swing it and they’ve got a really good offensive lineup,” said Hamilton of Union Grove. “They have athletic, big kids and they don’t get cheated on their swings, especially on a field like that. They were a really good opponent and they pitched pretty well, too. It was a good win and a good high school game.”
Caron led Sun Prairie at the plate, going 3x4 and drove in six runs. Shepard was 2x4, scoring three times and driving in two runs. Addison Ostrenga was 2x4 and scored twice. Single hits belonged to Hamilton, Radlund (2 RBI), Wambach and Petsch.
Stevens pitched the first two innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits, walking two and striking out two. Petsch pitched 4-1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits, walking three and striking out four. Caron pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up one earned run on one hit, walking three and striking out one.
“Brady Stevens started for us and did okay, but they were hitting him,” said Hamilton. “Then we brought in Ethan Petsch and he really did an excellent job. They really struggled with his curve ball and he just pitched really, really well. Then we brought in Josh (Caron) and they put some runners on but he got the last hitter out on a backwards K.”
Up next
Sun Prairie was scheduled to head to Beloit Memorial on Thursday (5 p.m.) before hosting Hartland Arrowhead on Friday at 1 p.m. The Cardinals return home on Tuesday, June 1 to host Janesville Parker. Sun Prairie then plays Parker on Wednesday, June 2 at Riverside Park. Both games start at 5 p.m.