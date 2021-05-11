In this his 20th season as Sun Prairie High School head baseball coach, Rob Hamilton knows from years of experience not to get too excited about early-season results. But what he’s seen so far from his 2021 team has left him pleased and optimistic.
“It’s hard not to get too excited,” he said, “because you want to after the way we handled beating (Madison) La Follette in five innings in both games. And then we faced a really good team and a really good pitcher from Verona and played very well in that game. Right now, things are going well and you want to play the next game and keep things rolling. So we’re pretty happy with where the kids are right now. I really can’t complain about much at this point.”
Sun Prairie improved to 4-0 Thursday afternoon at Summit Credit Union Field by demolishing Madison East, 17-1. It was at the Cardinals third victory that ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
“It was nice to see our kids keep their focus after a big win at Verona,” said Hamilton. “They did what they needed to do and they scored a bunch of runs early to put the game to bed. And it was nice from the standpoint that we were able to put our reserves into the game in the third inning and that’s always good because they work just as hard as everyone else and they are a big part of the team.”
Any doubt in the outcome was put to rest in the first inning as Sun Prairie exploded for 11 runs. Carson Shepard was hit by a pitch to start the outburst. Davis Hamilton followed with an RBI-single. Josh Caron drove in the second run with a single. Liam Moreno singled and scored on Jackson Hunley’s base hit. Carter Wambach drove in a pair of runs with a single.
Durlin Radlund singled and Addison Ostrenga was hit by a pitch. The top of the order came around again with Shepard walking and Hamilton clearing the bases with a three-run double and Hunley finished the 11-run inning with an RBI single.
In the first inning, the Cardinals had eight hits — seven singles and one double, two walks and three hit batters.
Sun Prairie added four more runs in the second inning. Ostrenga singled and scored on Brady Stevens’ double — his first extra base hit of his high school career. Shepard followed with a double. Hamilton walked, Caron hit a sacrifice fly and Moreno finished the scoring with an RBI-double.
The Cardinals added two more runs in the fourth inning. Shepard, Hamilton and Hunley each had base hits. East scored its lone run in the third inning.
Hamilton led Sun Prairie hitters going 3x3 with a double and driving in four runs. Hunley was 3x4 with four RBI, while Shepard, Wambach and Moreno (2 RBI) were 2x2. The Cardinals finished with 15 hits.
On the mound, Hunley started for the Cards and pitched three innings. He gave up one run, one hit, walked one and struck out six. Jason Starr pitched two innings and allowed no hits, walking one and striking out five.
PITCHING PROPELS CARDS
After opening the season with decisive victories over Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie relied on pitching and defense to to post a 4-1 victory over Verona last Wednesday afternoon at Stampfl Field in Verona.
All four of Sun Prairie’s runs were scored in the third inning, while Verona’s lone run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Junior Ethan Petsch recorded the mound win for Sun Prairie. He allowed five hits, one earned run and walked one in five innings. His lone walk was issued to the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first inning — the only walk given up by Petsch and reliever Brady Stevens. The Sun Prairie duo combined for a six-hitter, allowing just the one walk. Stevens pitched the sixth and seventh innings and he gave up just one hit and struck out five of the six hitters he faced.
“Ethan (Petsch) and Brady (Stevens) both did a really awesome job of filling up the strike zone and letting our defense work behind them,” said Hamilton.
Equally impressive was Verona pitcher Jacob Kisting, who was an imposing figure on the mound at 6’-5. Kisting gave up six hits, three earned runs, walking two and striking out three in going the distance for the Wildcats.
“I think he’s going to be one of the best pitchers in our conference,” said Hamilton. “A big 6’-5 kid, who threw in the mid-80s and had a good curveball. So it was a good test early on and we handled ourselves pretty well.”
Sun Prairie made several key defensive plays, including one by center fielder Durlin Radlund. But Hamilton said a momentum changer was catcher Josh Caron making a perfect throw to second base to catch a Verona runner stealing in the bottom of the second inning. Hamilton said that ignited Sun Prairie’s four-run third inning.
Moreno reached on an error and Radlund singled up the middle. After Drew Urban, who eventually scored by stealing home, walked and Stevens reached on “a perfect bunt,” Shepard drove in a run by reaching on an error and Caron followed with a two-run single. The four-run third inning was all the scoring Sun Prairie needed behind its pitching and defense. Hunley had the Cardinals only extra-base hit with a double.
Stevens led the Cardinals offensively by going 2x3.
Defensively, Sun Prairie played error-free baseball, while Verona had two errors.
“I thought our infielders made some really good plays,” said Hamilton. “Their infielders mishandled a couple and we were able to take advantage of it. So our infield was really a key. And pitching-wise, we walked their leadoff hitter (first inning) which is something you don’t want to do, but it ended up being the only walk we allowed all night.”
CARDINAL SWEEP LANCERS
Points scored and points allowed are statistics more often associated with football and basketball — a solid indicator how well or how poorly a team is doing.
Take those two statistics and and apply them to the Sun Prairie High School baseball team, and even though the 2021 season is in its infancy stage, the Cardinals got off to an eye-opening debut.
Sun Prairie, top-ranked in the preseason polls, simply were dominant in crushing Madison La Follette, 17-3, in the season-opener and following that up with a 14-4 victory over the Lancers at Summit Credit Union Field two days later.
UPCOMING GAMES
Sun Prairie hosted Verona on Saturday and Waukesha West on Monday. The Cards travel to Warner Park on Tuesday (5 p.m.) to face Madison East and return home this Friday to host Madison West at 5 p.m.
