The Sun Prairie boys’ and girls’ hockey teams and the girls’ basketball team are ready for WIAA tournament play, and the Sun Prairie Media Center will be there with all the coverage.
The Media Center already had coverage of the boys’ hockey team home opening regional playoff win versus Onalaska on Feb. 15. Next the #8 Cardinals will travel to take on #1 Edgewood on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. The game will be live on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, which is also available on tunein.com and the Sun Prairie Media Center app. Dan Corcoran will have that live call.
The #3 Cardinals girls’ hockey team will begin their playoff run with a showdown against #6 Baraboo on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, with Zach Sielaff on the live call. Should Sun Prairie win, they will play either Beaver Dam or Viroqua on Tuesday, Feb. 22. All games will be on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio.
The #3 Cardinals girls’ basketball team will face #14 Middleton in their opening regional game on Friday, Feb. 25 beginning at 7 p.m., to air live on KSUN and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio with Todd Richmond on the call.
Should the Cardinals win, KSUN and 103.5 FM will carry their next game the following evening (Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.) against either Milwaukee Pulaski or Watertown.
KSUN can be viewed on Charter Spectrum (channel 983), TDS TV (channels 13 and 1013), through Roku and Apple TV devices, on sunprairiemediacenter.com, and on the Sun Prairie Media Center mobile app.