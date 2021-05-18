The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association (BMARA) kicks its first doubleheader of the 2021 season this weekend with events Friday May 21 at the Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa, and Sunday, May 23 at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie.
The Davenport Speedway has played host to various Midget racing organizations throughout its history dating back to at least the 1940s. The last midget race hosted by the Davenport Speedway was held Sept. 8, 1995, with Badger champion driver, Kevin Doty, taking the win.
Notable midget drivers who have had success at the Davenport track include Doty, Mel Kenyon, Dave Ray, Lee Kunzman, and Bob Tattersall. Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with Hot Laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing to follow. Other racing action at the track includes Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, Koehler Electric Street Stocks, QCJeeps.com Sport Compacts, and Midwest Jalopies.
Angell Park Speedway will conclude the weekend with its season opener after a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The last driver to win a Badger Midget feature in the month of May was Robbie Ray in 2016.
The Angell Park Speedway season opener is a Wisconsin racing tradition that brings much fanfare and excitement to the City of Sun Prairie.
“After missing all of last season, it will be great to open the facility we all love,” stated BMARA president Quinn McCabe.
The historic one-third mile clay oval track will play host to the Badger Midget Series, the MSA 360 Sprints, and the Wisconsin Dirt Legends during the 2021 season.
Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with grandstands open at 4 p.m. and opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.