The Sun Prairie boys doubles teams had a highly successful run at the WIAA State Tennis tournament held June 17-19 in Eau Claire at Eau Claire Memorial High School and the John and Fay Menard Tennis Center.
The #1 doubles team of Jacob Baldwin (11) and Nikko Vilwock (9) entered the tournament with an 8-0 record and seeded #14 in Division 1. They defeated Madison West 6-3, 6-2 to move on to Friday’s round of 32. After defeating Oak Creek 6-1, 6-2, they faced the #3 seeded previously undefeated Notre Dame de la Baie Academy doubles team. After losing the first set 2-6, the Sun Prairie duo fought hard to win the second set 6-3. The match went to a tiebreaker with Sun Prairie ultimately prevailing 10-5. This huge win propelled the team on to play their third match of the day facing the #11 seed, Neenah. In another extremely hard fought match, the duo kept the match close with creative net play, smashing overheads, and excellent groundstrokes. However, Neenah ultimately won in a very close match 7-5, 6-7 (5), 10-6.
Baldwin/Vilwock still had a shot at placing 5th or 6th in the tournament entering Saturday’s match play. They faced a hard-hitting Arrowhead doubles team and unfortunately came up short resulting in a 3-6, 3-6 loss. They finished the tournament placing in the top 8 in the State and with a 11-2 record on the season.
The #2 doubles team of Erik Spence (12) and Kyle Helmenstine (11) entered the tournament 22-6. They began their run by defeating Onalaska 6-4, 6-1. They then played a marathon match in 90 degree heat facing the #13 seed, Germantown. They secured the win by a score of 6-4, 7-5 to earn a spot in the round of 16. Their next opponent was the #4 seeded team from Brookfield East. In a match featuring exciting points and great finishes at the net, the team battled hard but ultimately lost 4-6, 3-6 to end the tournament finishing in the top 16 in the State and a 24-7 record on the season.