The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) recently announced that Isabel Royle, Sophia Royle and Lucy Strey from Sun Prairie High School are Academic All-State honorees for the recently concluded alternative spring 2021 girls’ golf season, receiving a designation of Sun Prairie High School .
Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria:
• A cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25,
• Participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and
• Are in grades 10-12.
All three SPHS golf team members are student-athletes serving as great examples to others, proving that academic and athletic successes are not mutually exclusive.
The coaches association also announced that during the alternative spring season for the girls, 104 girls from 24 high schools have been honored for maintaining high academic standards in the classroom while competing in varsity golf. The average cumulative GPA of this year’s honorees is an exceptional 3.801.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities.
Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability.
An academic ‘Team’ award honoring high school teams with the highest cumulative GPA will be announced shortly.