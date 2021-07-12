Home field advantage proved to be the push the Madison Radicals needed to topple the previously undefeated Chicago Union. The two teams had met a week earlier in Chicago, an 18-15 victory for the Union. This time around, backed by the raucous fans at Breese Stevens Field in downtown Madison, the Radicals learned from the previous week’s defeat and notched a 19-16 victory over their Central Division foes.
Chicago seemed confident from its previous victory from the opening pull, pushing a breakneck pace on offense and getting overly aggressive on defense. This approach dispelled Madison’s home field advantage for the first quarter, which ended in a 5-5 tie. In the second, Chicago’s style of play started to backfire.
Chicago got sloppy. Deep passes bounced off fingertips. Radical players sprinted uncovered for easy scores. Madison took a more methodical pace, meticulously picking spots to throw to and sinking into its signature “cup” zone defensively. Madison had learned its opponent, and it was paying off. Sure, Chicago kept pace, but the momentum was squarely Radical as Madison took a 9-8 lead into halftime.
“Patience is really important,” Madison Radicals player Kevin Pettit-Scantling said. “I think both teams exhibited great moments of patience, pace, and different luck with the wind. We ended up on the right side of it.”
The Radicals kicked off the second half with an interception, and the push for the finish line was on. Madison and Chicago traded tremendous blows early on in the second half, trying to establish dominance. Chicago’s Eli Artemakis blew past the Radical defense for a score thrown well over twenty yards. Minutes later, Madison’s Nico Ranabhat answered with a long score of his own, buoying his Radicals to a 13-10 lead. That three point lead was a common theme for the rest of the game. Chicago never cut the deficit below two as the Radicals clamped up and rode the lead to victory.
“To see them come out and think they’d win this game from warm-ups on, then (for us) to be up three points most of the fourth quarter felt so good,” Pettit Scantling said.
Sterling Knoche led the Radicals in goals with six, while Victor Luo had an impressive 51 completions. The win bumps Madison to a 5-3 record while Chicago falls to 5-1. Next up, Madison will host the Indianapolis AlleyCats on Saturday, July 17.
“We’re building towards the best we can be,” Pettit-Scantling said. “(We thought) last week was the best we could be, but then this week was the absolute best we’ve ever been. Our theme on the year is ‘build’, so we have just built on top of the work we have done. We’re just not done yet.”