It’s a rarity when the Sun Prairie High School baseball team isn’t playing in the WIAA Sectionals. And so it was no surprise that the Cardinals once again, coming off another WIAA Regional title, played host to a sectional Monday at Summit Credit Union Field.
But as good as the No. 1 ranked team in the state is, what they did to their two opponents was something that those in attendance left shaking their heads. Not only did Sun Prairie advance to the state finals by winning yet another sectional title, but to say the Cardinals dominated both June 21 games would be an understatement.
Sun Prairie needed just 4-1/2 innings in each game to dispose of Oconomowoc, 15-5, before eliminating Janesville Craig, 15-2.
Even during his 20 years as head coach at SPHS, Rob Hamilton has participated in numerous sectional finals, and yet he can’t remember any team in the past putting away two teams so easily.
“No, I have not experienced anything like this,” he said. “And I’ll take it. I like these better than the walk-offs. Those close games are exciting and you remember those games, but I’ll take these.”
In the sectional championship game, Sun Prairie faced a common opponent in Janesville Craig — a team the Cardinals had already defeated twice in the regular season, 5-4 and 11-2. The Cougars had advanced to the title game after defeating Milton, 15-9.
Sophomore Jackson Hunley, who had started the first game against Oconomowoc, got the starting nod again against Janesville Craig. And much like his first start, Hunley got off to a shaky start as the Cougars jumped out to a 1-0 lead. But Hunley settled down and tamed the Cougars in the second and third innings. After giving up a leadoff single in the second inning, Hunley retired the next five hitters he faced. Of his 35 pitches in three innings, 28 were strikes.
Davis Hamilton gave up the only other run, pitching the fourth inning and allowing two hits and a walk. Josh Caron pitched the fifth inning, striking out three and walking one.
“Jackson Hunley was awesome today,” said Hamilton. “He really stepped up for us. For a sophomore to do that, in two tournament type atmospheres, my hat goes off to him. That was an unbelievable performance by him.”
Also unbelievable was Sun Prairie’s offense that scored 30 runs in two games.
“It was a really nice day for the offense,” said Hamilton. “I hope the wind is blowing out at Marian (College - Fond du Lac) on Friday.”
The wind, on a cool and crisp day, definitely played a factor as fly balls presented a challenge for both the infielders and outfielders.
After Janesville Craig grabbed a 1-0 lead, Sun Prairie answered back as Carson Shepard led off with a double — becoming Sun Prairie’s all-time career leader in doubles with 27 which surpassed Zach Fairchild’s previous record of 26. Hamilton followed with a single and walks to Liam Moreno, Hunley (RBI) and Brady Stevens (RBI) put the Cardinals ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the first.
Following a 1-2-3 second inning, Sun Prairie sent 17 batters to the plate in the third inning and scored 11 runs on six hits, drawing five walks and having two batters hit by pitches. Nine of the 11 runs were earned.
Other than Hamilton, everyone else in the lineup batted twice in the third inning. Caron had two hits and drove in three runs, including a two-run double. Moreno had a two-run double, while Addison Ostrenga had a two-run single. Hunley walked to bring home a run, Durlin Radlund singled home a run and also was hit by a pitch that scored a run, Stevens was hit by a pitch that led to an RBI, Carter Wambach drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Shepard added a base hit.
Sun Prairie added a pair of insurance runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Caron’s two-run homer over the left field fence, bring home Hamilton, who had walked. It was Caron’s eight home runs this season put him as the single season leader in the home run category, surpassing Andy Thompson, who had been the leader with seven.
The Cardinals finished with nine hits and drew nine walks. Caron was 3x4 and drove in four runs and scored three runs. Shepard was 2x2 and scored twice. Hamilton was 1x2 and scored twice, while Moreno was 1x2, scoring twice. Radlund was 1x2 and drove in two runs, Stevens drove in three runs and Addison Ostrenga was 1x2 with two RBI.
“This game was very similar to the first one,” said Hamilton of the victory over Big Eight rival Janesville Craig. “We got down 1-0, and we were able to answer that and go up 2-1. We just said, ‘Let’s just win every inning.’ And we answered back pretty loudly.”
Cards win sectional opener
‘Answering loudly’ was pretty much the same script in at the sectional opener as Sun Prairie handled Oconomowoc, 15-5.
Hunley retired the first two hitters he faced in the top of the first, but a single, an RBI double and a run-scoring single gave the Raccoons a 2-0 lead.
“Jackson Hunley starts out looking pretty good, but then it’s bang, bang and, holy cow, we’re down, 2-0, and here we go,” said Hamilton. “But I thought we did a nice job of responding.”
Shepard started the comeback rally by leading off with a single and he came home on Hamilton’s double. Moreno then deposited a high fastball over the left field fence to score two runs and give the Cards a 3-2 lead.
Two singles and a walk led to an Oconomowoc run in the second and a 3-3 tie. But the deciding inning was the bottom of the second as Sun Prairie sent 14 batters to the plate, resulting in 10 runs. Stevens and Wambach led off with singles and Addison Ostrenga was hit by pitch to load the bases. Shepard followed with an RBI single. After the first out, Caron had a two-run single and Moreno drove in a run with a single. Hunley walked and Radlund brought in three runs with a triple. Stevens bunted home a run. Wambach collected his second hit of the inning as did Shepard, who had a two-run single to complete the scoring.
Moreno was hit by a pitch in the third inning and eventually scored on an infield error. Shepard walked in the fourth inning and scored on Caron’s double.
Shepard was perfect at the plate, going 3x3 and driving in three runs and scoring three runs. Moreno was 2x3 and he scored three runs and drove in three runs. Caron was 2x4 and had three RBI. Radlund was 1x3 and drove in three runs. Hamilton was 1x3 with a RBI. Stevens was 1x2 with an RBI and Wambach was 2x3 and scored twice.
Hunley pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits, walking two and striking out four. Ethan Petsch pitched one inning and gave up one hit and struck out one. Hamilton pitched two innings and gave up one earned run on two hits, walking two and striking out two.
“It was one of our better hitting games and the windy certainly didn’t hurt,” said Hamilton. “I thought for the conditions, our pitchers did a nice job.”
Hamilton said it truly was a team effort in earning another sectional title and another trip to state. The coach said every player did his part and praised the vocal support that came from the dugout.
“Every year is different and I’m just happy for these kids,” said Hamilton. “They didn’t get a chance last year (pandemic) and we had a pretty good team so that was taken from us. So we’re really happy for this group of kids.”
The two victories improved Sun Prairie’s season record to 26-2.
Quarterfinal pairings
Sun Prairie earned the No. 1 seed at Friday’s quarterfinals at Marian University, playing No. 8 seed Onalaska at approximately 11:30 a.m. The other pairings are as follows: No. 4 Pewaukee vs. No. 5 Menomonee Falls; No. 2 Bay Port vs. No. 7 West Bend East; No. 3 Union Grove vs. No. 6 Eau Claire Memorial. The four winning teams will advance to the WIAA Division 1 state semi-finals on Thursday, July 1 at Grand Chute. The first game is slated for 11 a.m. with the championship game scheduled for 6:05 p.m.