The Sun Prairie Home Talent League (HTL) Red Birds recently released its 2021 schedule, featuring home games at Firemen's Park in Marshall, and a Sunday, May 30th opener on the road against Rio.
"At this time we do not have any exhibition games planned as too many players are finishing up their college seasons and lots of unknowns," remarked manager Scott Knorr.
The schedule features home games against Columbus, Rio, Poynette, Cottage Grove, DeForest, Montello and Monona.
Quarterfinals are set to begin Sunday, Aug. 8, with Night League Playoffs set Thursday, Aug. 12. Sectional semifinalts are set to begin Aug. 15, with a sectional final set for Aug. 22, and the season-ending Round-Robin beginning on Sunday, Aug. 29.
The schedule is:
SUN MAY 30 RIO AWAY 1:00
MON MAY 31 MONTELLO AWAY 1:00
THU JUNE 3 MONTELLO AWAY 7:30
SUN JUNE 6 COLUMBUS HOME 1:00
THU JUNE 10 COLUMBUS AWAY 7:30
FRI JUNE 18 RIO HOME 7:00
SUN JUNE 20 POYNETTE HOME 1:00
SUN JUNE 27 PORTAGE AWAY 1:00
THU JULY 1 POYNETTE AWAY 7:00
SAT JULY 3 COTTAGE GROVE HOME 1:00
SUN JULY 4 DE FOREST HOME 1:00
THU JULY 8 MONTELLO HOME 7:00
SUN JULY 11 MONONA AWAY 1:00
THU JULY 15 COLUMBUS HOME 7:00
SUN JULY 18 COTTAGE GROVE AWAY 1:00
THU JULY 22 RIO AWAY 7:30
SUN JULY 25 DE FOREST HOME 1:00
SUN AUG 1 MONONA HOME 1:00
THU AUG 5 POYNETTE HOME 7:00
SUN AUG 8 QUARTER FINALS TBD 1:00
THU AUG 12 NIGHT LEAGUE PLAYOFFS TBD
SUN AUG 15 SECTIONAL SEMIS TBD 1:00
SUN AUG 22 SECTIONAL FINAL TBD 1:00
SUN AUG 29 ROUND ROBIN BEGINS TBD
The HTL is Wisconsin's largest adult amateur baseball league. The league began in 1929 and has now grown to 40 teams in south-central Wisconsin.
Anyone interested in playing Home Talent League baseball can contact Knorr by phone at 608-220-1114 or by e-mail at sknorr76@yahoo.com. Learn more about Sun Prairie HTL baseball online at http://sphometalent.homestead.com/index.html
