Deer hunters throughout the state will have their first opportunity to enjoy the woods this fall with the opening of the 2020 archery and crossbow deer seasons, which run concurrently statewide from Sept. 12 to Jan. 3, 2021. The archery and crossbow seasons are extended to January 31, 2021 in metro sub-units, and many counties will offer the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays.