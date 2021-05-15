The numbers fully explain why the Sun Prairie High School varsity baseball team is 7-0. Following Tuesday’s 11-0 shutout over Madison East, the Cardinals have now outscored their opponents, 75-12.
The victory at Warner Park completed the season sweep against the Purgolders with Sun Prairie having won the first game, 17-1.
A stellar pitching performance by Jason Starr and Ethan Petsch resulted in a no-hitter as the duo faced just 15 hitters. Madison East’s only base runner came in the third inning. Starr pitched four innings and struck out seven without giving up any hits or walks. Petsch pitched one inning and recorded two strikeouts.
“Jason Starr looked very good,” said Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton. “His location was better than what it has been. And his ability to throw his curve for a strike really made him that much more effective. This was really an important game for him and I think he’s only going to get better as the season goes on.
“And Ethan Petsch, even though he only threw one inning, really did a nice job, too. Normally, there are good plays made behind you, but tonight it was just really good pitching.”
Although Sun Prairie won both games against East decisively, Hamilton said this was a much better game considering the Purgolders threw their top pitcher.
“They had a quality pitcher on the mound,” said the head coach. “He was a big kid at 6-4 or 6-5 and threw close to 80 miles per hour. So he gave us some challenges. So in that regards it was better. It was a better game than the first game, for sure, even though we 10-run ruled them again.”
Once again, the normal for Sun Prairie thus far is to strike early as the Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead. Carson Shepard reached on an error and Davis Hamilton followed with a single. Josh Caron drew a walk to load the bases and Liam Moreno also walked to put the first run on the scoreboard. Jackson Hunley then grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Hamilton and Caron is able to score the third run on an infield error.
East’s lone base runner reached on an infield error in the bottom of the third until a 6-4-3 double play wiped out the Purgolders’ only scoring threat.
Sun Prairie added four runs in the fourth inning as Addison Ostrenga doubled with one out and scored on Brady Stevens’ single. Hamilton then slammed a three-run home run to right field to boost the Cardinals’ lead to 7-0.
Sun Prairie finished the scoring with four more runs in the fifth inning. Consecutive walks to Hunley, Carter Wambach, Durlin Radlund and Ostrenga led to the first run. Shepard then grounded out to bring home a run and Radlund was able to score on a wild pitch and the Hamilton singled to bring home Shepard.
Hamilton led Sun Prairie’s five-hit attack by going 3x4, scoring twice and driving in four runs. Shepard, who scored three runs, had an RBI, along with Moreno, Ostrenga and Stevens.
CARDS SWEEP VERONA
Weeks from now, at the conclusion of the Big Eight Conference baseball season, Verona will likely be near the top of the standings. The Wildcats just wish they hadn’t run into Sun Prairie so early in the season. Yet, on the other hand, they are glad they no longer have to face the Cardinals during the rest of the regular season.
Just three days apart, Verona suffered a pair of losses to Sun Prairie, 4-1 and 4-2, with the second defeat coming last Saturday at Summit Credit Union Field.
The victory improved the Cardinals record to 5-0.
The post-game coaches evaluation praised the players for their focus on mastering the little things. In other words, being fundamentally sound. A lot of credit, however, went to senior pitcher Liam Moreno, who went the distance in limiting Verona to five hits while striking out four and giving up no walks. Moreno finished with a pitch count of 82.
“We really liked his swagger,” said Hamilton. “He’s the guy who wants the ball and has the utmost confidence that he’s going out and getting the job done. And you have to have that and he sure does.”
Despite some infield errors, Moreno never let those miscues rattle him as he pitched seven strong innings.
“I was really happy the way he handled himself and kept his composure,” said Hamilton.
Keeping his fastball down and having an effective slider were Moreno’s top two pitches against Verona, according to the head coach.
Offensively, Shepard led off the bottom half of the first inning with a double to deep center and scored when Hamilton followed with a single. Moreno’s ground out brought Hamilton home as the Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead. In the second inning, Wambach led off by reaching on an infield error. Radlund singled and Ostrenga bunted his way on to load the bases with no outs. But the Cardinals went down in order after that.
Moreno scored Sun Prairie’s third run of the game in the third inning after reaching on a fielder’s choice. Hunley singled and Moreno scored on a throwing error.
After Verona got on the scoreboard with a run in the fifth inning, Sun Prairie matched that run in the bottom of the inning Caron and Moreno hit back-to-back singles and Wambach had an RBI single following a double play.
Verona finished the scoring on Andres Kelinsak’s solo home run in the seventh inning.
Sun Prairie had 11 hits. Shepard was 2x4 with a double and Caron also was 2x4. Single hits belonged to Hamilton (RBI), Moreno (RBI), Radlund, Ostrenga and Stevens.
There were no walks issued by either team.
“We played pretty soundly,” said Hamilton. “These two games against them were pretty similar. They had more traffic (on the bases) in this game and we had some early opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on, but our kids hung in there and got the job done.
“Being 5-0 with five games in is where we wanted to be and we consider Verona to be one of the top teams in our conference.”
PITCHING PROPELS CARDS
The pitching duo of Stevens and Caron lifted the Cardinals record to 6-0 Monday afternoon with an 8-1 victory over Waukesha West in a non-conference game at Summit Credit Union Field.
The Wolverines, a member of the traditional strong Classic 8 Conference, could only muster one hit — that coming in the first inning by West’s No. 3 hitter. It was the only inning that the Wolverines scored in.
“They are a team that is predicted to finish fourth in their league,” said Hamilton, “and it’s a real good baseball conference. I don’t think we faced their top two pitchers because of how things line up on their conference schedule, but we knew they would be decent.”
Added Hamilton, “It’s the first time we’ve been behind all year and so I was glad to see our kids bounce right back in the bottom half of the first inning.”
After Waukesha West went ahead, 1-0, Sun Prairie tallied a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
Shepard led off with a walk before two outs followed. Moreno then singled to score Shepard and stole second before Hunley brought home the go-ahead run with a base hit.
In the fourth inning, Radlund was hit by a pitch and then stole second. He scored on Steven’s RBI-double.
Isaac Frausto came on as a courtesy runner for Stevens. He stole second and scored when Hamilton grounded out. Shepard also scored in the inning on an error to push Sun Prairie’s lead to 5-1.
A walk to Wambach, a double by Ostrenga and singles by Stevens and Shepard gave the Cardinals a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning. A double by Moreno and Radlund’s RBI-single finished the scoring in the sixth inning.
Stevens started for the Cardinals and pitched five innings, giving up just one hit, walking two and striking out eight.
Caron pitched two innings and allowed no hits, walking one and striking out one.
“It was a very good game by both of those guys,” said Hamilton. “It was the first time Josh Caron has thrown other than our scrimmage. He’s a hard thrower and has that closer mentality. And Brady Stevens needs to be one of our aces and he really did a nice job for us.”
At the plate, Stevens was 3x3, Moreno was 3x4, Ostrenga was 2x4 and Shepard was 2x3. Moreno had three stolen bases. Shepard, Hamilton, Moreno, Hunley, Radlund and Ostrenga each had an RBI.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will host Madison West this Friday (5 p.m.) at Summit Credit Union Field. A victory would give Rob Hamilton his 400th career win during his 20-year career as head baseball coach at Sun Prairie High School.
The Cardinals face Janesville Craig next week, playing at Janesville on Monday before hosting the Cougars next Wednesday.
Both games begin at 5 p.m.