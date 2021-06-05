Currently in first place in the Big 8 conference, the Sun Prairie Cardinals (7-4-1, 7-1-0) knew their game against Middleton was going to be a battle. The Middleton Cardinals (6-5-1, 5-2-0) used their home field advantage and senior-led roster to upset Sun Prairie on Tuesday night.
“We knew what was on the line,” said head coach Matt Cleveland. “This was a big game and we were up for the challenge.”
Playing Middleton always brings a crowd, and this game was not different. Fans waited by the gate to be checked off the list to enter, and other fans were seen watching the game from outside the fence.
“It is always difficult to play at their place,” noted Cleveland. “They get loud.”
Both teams took off at the starting whistle. The pace was fast, and Sun Prairie took control early. Josie Langhans hit the back of the net at 4:20 off a through ball from Ansley Hansen to give Sun Prairie an early lead.
Cleveland said he wanted the team to set the pace early. “We tried to set the tone and guide the pace, but it was intense . . . we needed to be quicker as we had too many turnovers” on some parts of the field, Cleveland said.
Middleton scored its first goal at 19:15 to tie the score. Both Cardinals threatened the other’s goal keepers, with Ellianna Trilling sending in a hard shot that was deflected out, and then Emily Olson getting the rebound shot that hit the crossbar in the 23rd minute.
Then Sun Prairie goal keeper Jillian Buenger was challenged 1-on-1 and came up with a huge save a minute later that got all the fans cheering.
“It was a pretty even game” and the 1-1 score at the half break reflected that. Unfortunately, “Middleton was just quicker than us in the footrace down the field… and we ran out of time” said Cleveland about the second half.
The pressure was palpable at times, and the physicality of play ratcheted up for both teams.
Middleton’s game winner was scored at 60:19 and their third goal of the night was at 71:05.
“All three goals looked the same,” Cleveland continued, “Middleton’s Number 9 (Marley Mladucky) put us in a spot, and she was able to get a hat trick (score all three of Middleton’s goals).”
Sun Prairie answered with a Maddie Strey push right up the middle to score at 83:47 (unassisted). “Her leadership and strength got her the goal, and her goal gave us hope,” Cleveland said.
It became a race against the clock for Sun Prairie. “We worked hard, and we just ran out of time (to even up the score). This was a “tough loss for us, as we only allowed three goals so far in conference, and Middleton scored three in one game… it was emotional… but we are stronger because of it,” the head coach added.
According to Cleveland, Sun Prairie is still poised to take the conference title outright with a win against Janesville Parker on June 2, which also happens to be senior night.
“It is very fitting that our seniors get to end this (conference title race). They deserve this.”
Up next
Janesville Parker visits the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field on June 2 to round out conference play. Sun Prairie will close out the regular season with a non-conference game against regional rival Waunakee, JV at 5:00 and Varsity at 7 p.m. on Friday June 4 at Waunakee High School Soccer Stadium.