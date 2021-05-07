A cool but dry night greeted the Sun Prairie High School boys’ and girls’ track teams against Verona High School on Tuesday, May 4 at Sun Prairie High School. The boys came out ahead 89-42, while the Sun Prairie girls’ team surpassed Verona 113-14.
“It was a beautiful night for track, and kids and adults were excited to get back to it,” said Doug Maughan, head coach.
In the boys’ 100m hurdles, Sun Prairie’s Dashle Maughan took first in 17.78, followed by Sun Prairie’s Mason Rix (18.19) in second place. Maughan also won the 300m hurdles (47.06), followed by Rix, second (48.84) and Jackson Koppen (49.07) at third place.
Alex Maggit placed second in the 100m dash (11.53). In a dead heat, Cortez LeGrant took first place at 200m dash (24.4). Ben Olson swept the 400 m dash (53.09), followed by Jonathan Weah (56.44) and Nathan Halbach (59.07).
In distance, Markee Taylor won the 800m run with a finish of 2.18.03. Max Saron seconded in the 1600m run (4:58:42).
The Sun Prairie High School 4X100 relay team ran unopposed, with Maggitt, Blake Sorenson, Jeffy Kaminski, and Cortez LeGrant finishing at 46.34. The 4x200 Sun Prairie team of Ashton Vue, Jace Stolte, Keion Kauppinen, and John McLean finished first at 1:45.67, and the 4x400 Sun Prairie team of Weah, Olson, Maughan, and Wagner finished first at 4:00.76.
Maggit won the long jump, (19’8”), Sorensen placed third in triple jump (30’3”), and Jace Stolte won the high jump (5’6”). Cole Ledrowski won the shot put (42.3) and took first in discus (104’3”). In pole vault, Miles Adkins won at 8’6”.
In the girls’ 100m hurdles, Brooke Crosby took first in 16.84, followed by Audrey Seefeld (16.93) at second and Tiara Barksdale at third (19.32). Crosby also won the 300m hurdles (48.88), and Seefeld pulled in at second (50.24).
Morgan Cross won the 100m dash (13.13) and Maggie Veak placed third (13.79). The 200m dash resulted in a tie between Rachel Rademacher and Cross (27.53).
At distance, Ellen Darmstadter won the 800m run with a time of 2.34.15. Katie Kopotic won the 1600m run with a finish of 5.18.50, followed by Dani Thompson at second (5.21.26) and McKayla Griffith (6.24) in third place.
The 4x100 relay team, comprised of Dakota Mitchell, Iyanna Chambers, Lyric Eveans, and Marie Outlay, finished behind Verona in second place with a time of 1.02.08. The 4X400 team of Kopotic, Grace Kline, Darmstadter, and Maeve Sullivan finished first at 4.40.15.
Cross won the long jump, (15’9”), Landry Nelson won triple jump (32’8 1/2”), and Victoria Sands won the high jump. Jenna Wilkinson won the shot put (Sun Prairie, 29.9) and Maggie Allaman won discus (89’3”). In pole vault, Seefield won at 9’6”.
Up next
After May 6’s Division 2 and Division 3 Waterloo Invitational at Waterloo, the teams will host Middleton at Sun Prairie High School on Tuesday, May 11 and travel to Janesville Parker on Friday, May 14.
