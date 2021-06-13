If you live near the high school in Sun Prairie, chances are you have seen a man with a bandana running with high school age kids. That’s Paul Frank, who logs hundreds of miles each year.
Current high school teacher and formerly the head girl’s cross-country coach, the assistant track coach, and the head boys’ cross-country coach, Frank has shaped SPHS’s running community.
“We wanted to do something creative this year, instead of just the ‘Sun Prairie Invitational’, so we named the invitational in honor of Paul’s work and everyone got a championship bandana,” said Doug Maughan, track head coach.
The invitational showcased top programs in Dane County on Friday, June 4.
“The kids were excited for a big invite at home – there was a Friday night football game level of energy,” said Maughan.
Boys’ Results – With 156 points, the boys took home the meet’s first-place title.
Alex Maggit placed second of 17 runners in the 100m preliminary dash (11.33), with Cortez LeGrant at fifth place (11.63).
In the finals, Maggitt earned another second (11.28) and LeGrant was in third place (11.51).
In the 400m dash, Ben Olson placed third with a finish of 52.94.
In the boys’ 110m preliminary hurdles, Lucas Holmen finished second of 13 runners (16.69) and Dashle Maughan finished fourth in 16.89, Mason Rix right behind him at fifth place (16.96).
In the final race, the Cardinals packed a 2-3-4 punch with Holmen in second place (16.01), Rix third (16.53), and Maughan fourth (16.75).
At distance, Mateo Alverado Venegas won the 800m run (finishing in 2:05.12) and Markee Taylor took third place with a 2:09.85 finish.
The 4x200 relay team placed second (1:35.05). The 4x400 relay team placed third in 3:34.21. The 4x800 relay team earned a second-place finish in 8:26.74.
In field events, Miles Adkins placed third in the boys’ pole vault contest (11’6”). Evan Malcore placed second in the shot-put (44’5”).
Girls’ Results – Not to be outdone, the girls team also won the meet’s first-place title, finishing with 146 points.
Brooke Crosby earned first place in the 100m preliminary hurdles (15.40), and Audrey Seefeld finished in third place at 16.64. In the final contest, Crosby finished second (15.09) and Seefeld placed third (16.22).
In the 300m hurdles, Crosby finished first in 47.49 and Seefeld placed third in 50.44. Dani Thompson won the 800m run (2:27.24) and Grace Kline placed third (2:32.43).
Kate Kopotic won the 1600m run over 16 total runners (5:23.19).The girls’ 4x200 relay team won in 1:47.15. The 4x800 relay team won in 10:04.94.
Morgan Cross placed third in the long jump (16’ 9”).
Seefeld earned second place in the pole vault (10’6”0).
Lauren Adams earned a third in discus (98’2”).