The Sun Prairie girls’ varsity soccer team remains unbeaten in Big 8 conference play. This past week, the team travelled to Mukwonago for a non-conference game and then hosted Verona two days later on May 18.
Mukwonago Indians 2, Sun Prairie Cardinals 0
Coach Matt Cleveland wanted to use the Mukwonago game as a way to “experiment with some different rotations” and line ups.
The team “did well, but Mukwonago’s counter attack was difficult” for the team to overcome. The Cardinals were able to “possess and get some shots off… we were so close to cracking it open,” remarked Cleveland.
Unfortunately for the Cards, Mukwonago found the back of the net first at 32:12 and was able to score again five minutes later.
“The team got down, and then a mismark set them up for that second goal,” recapped Cleveland. “The two hour wait in the rain (for the JV game) was also a factor” in the loss. Mukwonago made 11 shots on the goal, requiring the SP goalie tandem of Lily Schellpfeffer and Jillian Buenger to make 8 saves.
Sun Prairie Cardinals 3, Verona Wildcats 1
It might have been another rainy night game for the Cardinals.
“But this rain was different… this game was different,” commented Cleveland about Tuesday’s game against Verona in the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
Cleveland and the team knew it was a big game, and the team “rallied… and worked hard to control the pace. We wanted a fast start.”
The Cardinals drew first blood with a quick play to the left side with Ansley Hansen getting the ball up to Lily Rimrodt who made a “perfect shot into the side net.”
But Verona answered with their own score 29 seconds later. “We got caught watching the play,” noted Cleveland and this “loss of focus” allowed Verona to score.
The Cardinals made some line up adjustments and “we pressured well to get into scoring position”. Maddie Strey was able to get the ball up to Josie Langnans, who found the back of the net at 26:44. The Cardinals continued to keep control, and Ellianna Trilling sealed the wins with a powerful shot from outside the 18 at 28:48.
The second half required the Cardinals to up their defensive game, and the Wildcats “became a little frantic, and more played kick ball”.
Cleveland gave kudos to the goal keeping tandem of Jillian Buenger and Lily Schellpfeffer, who defended against 12 shots and 6 corners. He also credited the defensive play of Mairin Duffy, who did well to control the back line, Maddie Strey, “who made some good tackles” and the “outside backs — Madi Buetel, Erin Davidson, Grace Endres and Emily Olson who hustled back to help defend” against Verona’s front line.
For the Cardinals (4-2-1, 4-0 Big 8) it was their first game in the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. “It was a good night for the team…and I’m proud of the players,” Cleveland added. “And we didn’t even mind the rain.”