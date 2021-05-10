The Sun Prairie High School (SPHS) varsity boys soccer team fell on penalty kicks during a May 6 regional final game against Oregon after finishing the game with a 2-2 tie.
The regional final was a rematch from earlier in the season where SPHS was victorious 1-0.
At the seeding meeting, SPHS was seeded #1 and Oregon was seeded #5. However, Oregon beat 4th seeded Madison East in a shootout to advance to this Regional Final.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said varsity coach Tok Kim. “The Oregon coach Chris Mitchell always gets his team ready for the playoff.”
Oregon came out pressing hard right away trying to disrupt SPHS’s possession game, however, it did not alter SPHS’ plan to control the game possessing the ball.
A possession game allowed a SPHS attacker to get in deep in the Oregon’s defensive zone creating some scoring opportunities, but the Oregon goalie came up big with saves.
At 11:13 into the game senior outside attacker JP Anhalt found a loose ball just outside the penalty area from the right side and beat Oregon’s defender and made a well-placed shot to the low corner to give SPHS an early 1-0 lead.
About two minutes later, Oregon left wing Patrick Brognano found himself open on the left side of the penalty area, and drilled an incredible highlight shot to the upper right corner to tie the game up at 1-1.
SPHS had several opportune shots in the first half, but couldn’t hit the ball on goal.
“When we did,” the coach added, “the Oregon goalie made nice saves to keep the score at 1-1 for the first half.”
Early in the second half, SPHS converted a free kick opportunity to go up 2-1. The long free kick specialist Johnathan Trilling sent a picture-perfect long driven ball at the back side of the left goal post to sophomore mid-fielder Riley Stevens. Again, Riley did not make a mistake — he nailed the ball one-touched right into the back of the net.
This lead was shorter-lived, as Oregon struck back with the goal of their own within a minute when Oregon’s star striker Noah Malcook got open just out side penalty in the middle, and rocketed a sensational shot to the upper right corner to tie the game up at 2-2.
SPHS players were desperate to get the leading goal again, but Oregon defenders made it very difficult to penetrate the defensive zone. SPHS had several great scoring opportunities but either Oregon defenders came up with great defensive play or the Oregon goalie made outstanding saves.
In the closing minutes of the regulation time, SPHS had another free kick opportunity, and Trilling drilled a rocket of shot to the upper right corner, and it appeared to be headed into the net, but at the last second, Oregon’s goalie made an unbelievable save to persevere the tie at the regulation play.
SPHS dominated in both over time play, having many scoring chances, but Oregon came up big preventing SPHS from scoring. Double over time ended scoreless, and it was the time for penalty kick (PK) shootout.
SPHS deferred to Oregon to go first, Oregon made their first PK, and SPHS attempt was saved by Oregon goalie. Oregon was up 1-0. Oregon’s second attempt was also good going up 2-0.
Next up was SPHS goalie Tanner Scherer, who drilled a no-doubter to the upper left corner for 2-1 score. After making his PK attempt, Scherer guessed correctly on the Oregon’s PK taker, and made the save to keep the score at 2-1.
The next PK for SPHS was taken by the sophomore phenom Riley Stevens, who like his teammate Tanner also drilled a no-doubter to the upper right to tie the score at 2-2. The next PK attempt was successful by the Oregon to give them 3-2 lead.
The next SPHS PK attempt was unsuccessful, so, the scored remained 3-2. The final PK attempt for Oregon was brilliantly saved by SPHS.
The last PK taker for SPHS was the senior captain Johnathan Trilling, Johnathan struck a hard nice and low shot to the left corner, and the Oregon goalie guessed correctly and had his hand on the ball which seemed to have save the PK, but the ball came off the post and found the net on the other side for the successful PK for an equalizer at 3-3.
The first sudden death PK shootout attempt for Oregon was successful, but unfortunately, the SPHS attempt failed, giving Oregon the victory.
“It is an unfortunate way to determine the winner, but that is rule,” Kim said. “Although we lost, it goes down on the record book as a tie.
SPHS ends the season undefeated with a record of 9-0-3. “The coaches and I are very proud of our boys for how they competed and represented themselves for the school all season,” Kim said. “Congrats to all seniors and all players of the SPHS program for the fine season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.