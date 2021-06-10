Coming off a win over Madison Memorial High School on June 1 (8-0), the Cardinals softball team traveled to the Stateline Youth Sports Complex to hit with Beloit Memorial High School on Wednesday, June 2. They hosted James Madison Memorial on Thursday, June 3 before traveling to Middleton on Friday, June 4 (taking place after press time, this will be covered in a future issue).
Sun Prairie 14 Beloit Memorial 4
Recently, the Cardinal formula includes explosive starts bookended by productive finishes.
“The bats came alive and the girls got five runs right away, but Memorial struck back,” said head coach Jamie Olson, describing an active first inning, but quiet second and third for the Cardinals that resulted in a grand slam for the Spartans.
“The fourth and fifth innings produced the runs,” said Olson. Top hitters included Ellie Rademacher going 2-3 with three RBIs, Tayler Baker at 2-3 and Isabel Royle hitting 2-4. The game finished in five innings, with Baker earning the pitcher’s win with eight strikeouts and two hits.
Sun Prairie 11, Madison Memorial 0
The Cardinals’ hosting match brought temps in the high 80s, with a slight breeze. The softball players honored their parents at Parents’ Night, gifting them red roses.
Chloe Knoernschild and Grade Radlund each hit 2-2, and Baker hit 3-3. Isabel Royle pitched seven strikeouts, no walks, and one hit, earning the shutout win. “The girls really shined last night, gave it their all,” said Olson. “We are fortunate to have versatile players who can play multiple positions. Tayler took a rest from the mound to get ready to face Middleton. The players have heard me say it, each game is a steppingstone to the next. As of June 2, Sun Prairie, Middleton, and Verona were in a three-way tie for top of the conference.”