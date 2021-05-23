The Sun Prairie High School Softball team continued their winning streak with a pair of victories over Janesville Craig High School (May 14 and May 18) and ousting Beloit Memorial High School 2-1 on Monday, May 17.
Sun Prairie 12 Janesville Craig 1
The team traveled to Janesville on Friday, May 14 for this match-up, setting the stage for big-hitters. Junior Chloe Knoernschild lead the pack going 3-4 and 2 RBIs, followed by freshman Taylor Baker (3-4), sophomore Sophia Royle (2-3), sophomore Carly Gross (2-3) and senior Grace Radlund (2-2, with 2 RBIs).
The first inning resulted in six runs for the Cardinals. Janesville Craig’s Josie Rammer hit a home run in the second inning, allowing for the Cougars’ only run. Sun Prairie scored twice in the third and brought home a powerful fifth inning with four more runs. Baker took the win as pitcher. “She allowed two hits and struck out 14,” said head coach Jamie Olson.
Sun Prairie 2 Beloit Memorial 1
After taking the weekend off, Sun Prairie took on Beloit Memorial at home Monday, May 18. Baker pitched all seven innings, striking out 17 and allowing three hits. Knoernschild went 2-3 and Rademacher, S. Royle, junior Kennedy Schaefer, and Radlund achieved one hit each.
“The bats did not come alive,” said Olson. “In the fourth inning we were tied, we scored in the fifth inning, and were able to hold them for the next two innings.”
Sun Prairie 16 Janesville Craig 1
Sun Prairie bested Janesville at Sun Prairie High School Tuesday, May 18. Despite rainy conditions, the hits came in for S. Royle (3-4), Knoernschild (2-3), Rademacher (2-3), senior Sidney McLean (2-3) and Gross. Isabel Royle earned the pitcher’s win with seven strikeouts and held Janesville to just six hits.
Up next
Sun Prairie hosts Janesville Parker at home on Monday, May 24 at 5 p.m. at Sun Prairie High School, before traveling to rematch Beloit Memorial (May 25).