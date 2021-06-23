The Sun Prairie High School softball team (WIAA number one seed) has beaten Madison Memorial High School in its last two meetings, and on Wednesday, June 16’s WIAA Division 1 regional championship game, they pulled off a shutout over the WIAA fifth-seeded team by coming together.
Sun Prairie 11, Madison Memorial 0
Junior Chloe Knoernschild started off the first inning’s five runs with a triple. “She set the pace for us, and everyone else got excited,” said head coach Jamie Olson.
Knoernschild went 2-4 for the night.
“There were great performances by everybody,” Olson added.
The Cardinals scored five more runs in the second inning and the final run in the fifth inning. Junior Kennedy Schaefer earned three hits, including two doubles. As second baseman, Olson said Schaefer worked hard.
“She was focused, tagged the ball, and fought to make second base her permanent position,” said Olson.
Sophomore Sophia Royle went 2-3, senior Kianna Patterson went 2-3, and sophomore Carly Gross also hit 2-3.
With 17 at bats, freshman Tayler Baker continued to be consistent and pitched six strikeouts, two walks and allowed only one hit.
Up next
The Cardinals faced Verona High School on Monday, June 21 at Sun Prairie High School for the sectional semi-final (which will be reported in a future issue), and dependent on the game’s outcome, will travel to Middleton High School on June 23 for the WIAA Sectional Finals.