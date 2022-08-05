The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced that KSUN, KIDS-4, 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, and sunprairiemediacenter.com will be the places to tune to for live coverage of home and away Sun Prairie Cardinals AND Sun Prairie Wolves high school football games this fall.
Late August means that summer is winding down, but look on the bright side: Football! And this year thanks to the introduction of the Sun Prairie Wolves, the Sun Prairie Media Center is featuring double the football.
The SPMC announces that KSUN, KIDS-4, 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, and sunprairiemediacenter.com will be the places to tune to for live coverage of home and away Sun Prairie Cardinals and Sun Prairie Wolves high school football games this fall.
All games are scheduled to be broadcast live on KSUN (Spectrum cable channel 983, TDS channels 13 and 1013), KIDS-4 (Spectrum channel 984, TDS 14 and 1014) streamed on sunprairiemediacenter.com, on the KSUN Roku and Apple TV channels, and on the free-to-download Sun Prairie Media Center app, and aired on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio.
The season will be a historic one as Sun Prairie fields two teams for the first time, and the SPMC will be there every step of the way with announcers Mike Powers and Bill Baker on the call for the Cardinals and Jamison Rabbitt and Steve Sabatke with the call for the Wolves.
“We are super-excited at the Media Center to be part of this inaugural season for the Sun Prairie Wolves and to be able to bring every Wolves and Cardinals game to our home audience,” said SPMC Director Jeff Robbins. “We always encourage fans to go to the games live, but we know that isn’t always possible, so we are happy to be partnering with the SPASD to bring the best video and audio coverage we can.”
Robbins said SPMC is currently under negotiations with Charter Spectrum and TDS to launch another channel. Should a third channel launch, Robbins said coverage will move off KIDS-4 to the new channel. There will still be video and audio coverage on the other entities.