The postseason has officially begun for the Sun Prairie East and West girls swimming programs. Both the Cardinals and Wolves traveled down to Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the Big Eight conference meet, and prepared for the impending WIAA state tournament with solid performances.

The two Sun Prairie teams were neck-and-neck, just as they tended to do in invitationals they both competed in during the regular season. Sun Prairie West got the edge, taking 5th with a team score of 112. Sun Prairie East was right on its tail in sixth with 104 team points.

