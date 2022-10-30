The postseason has officially begun for the Sun Prairie East and West girls swimming programs. Both the Cardinals and Wolves traveled down to Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the Big Eight conference meet, and prepared for the impending WIAA state tournament with solid performances.
The two Sun Prairie teams were neck-and-neck, just as they tended to do in invitationals they both competed in during the regular season. Sun Prairie West got the edge, taking 5th with a team score of 112. Sun Prairie East was right on its tail in sixth with 104 team points.
Middleton won the Big Eight conference meet with a team score of 633.5. Madison West was up next in second with 518 and Verona rounded out the top three with 511.5.
The 12-event meet began with the 200 medley relay. Sun Prairie West's team of sophomore Hattie Hessling, senior Ellie Reeder, sophomore Lydia Zenobi, and senior Brielle Laube swam a time of 1:55.63 to get 7th for the Wolves. Sun Prairie East finished 10th in the race as freshman Lily Van De Wiel, junior Mikaiya Stampf, sophomore Kennedy Loomis, and sophomore Emma Hando swam a time of 2:03.82. Madison West won the relay with a time of 1:51.05.
Up next was the 200 freestyle. Middleton and Madison West picked up plenty of points here as a Cardinal or Regent took all of the top five spots. Sun Prairie East had three top-25 finishers as sophomore Kayla Schneider took 19th (2:06.73), junior Megan Koop finished 23rd (2:13.78), and sophomore Abbie Koziel took 24th (2:14.06). Sun Prairie West's best swim came from freshman Emmalyn Larkworthy, who swam a 2:38.68 for 32nd.
Both the Wolves and Cardinals had two top-20 swimmers in the 200 individual medley. Sun Prairie East got a 13th place finish from freshman Samantha Camp with a time of 2:20.43 and an 18th spot from Stampf with a time of 2:27.69. Sun Prairie West senior Ellie Reeder finished 16th with a time of 2:25.51 and sophomore teammate Lila Gunnink was right behind her in 17th with a time of 2:27.13.
Sun Prairie West senior Brielle Laube deserves immense credit for her individual contributions at the meet. She put up the Wolves' two best results of the day in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Her time of 25.12 in the 50 freestyle earned her fifth and she also took home third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.91.
Elsewhere in the 50 freestyle, Sun Prairie West had a pair of other impressive performances as freshman Sophie Diers finished 10th with a time of 25.91 and Hessling nabbed 17th with a 26.84. The Cardinals were well-represented, as well, as junior Maeve Sullivan took 13th with a 26.01 and Loomis finished 15th with a 26.55.
Sullivan showed up near the top of the 100 freestyle, also, taking 12th with a time of 56.99. Two teammates finished in the top 20 as well as Schneider swam a 58.38 for 15th and Van De Wiel finished 20th with a 1:00.31. Outside of Laube for West, Hessling grabbed a 16th place finish with her time of 59.07.
Between the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle was the 100 butterfly. The Wolves and Cardinals stayed tight in their points race as both had two top-15 finishes. Zenobi grabbed 11th for West with a time of 1:03.11 and Camp finished 15th for East with a time of 1:05.33.
After tough competition prevailed in the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay, both squads bounced back in the 100 yard backstroke. Diers had a great swim for West, taking 7th with a time of 1:04.04. Stampf swam hard for East also, taking 12th with a time of 1:05.32.
Sun Prairie East made a valiant push in the last event, the 400 freestyle relay, to try to catch West. The Cardinals' combination of Loomis, Schneider, Camp, and Sullivan swam a time of 3:48.79 for 7th. The Wolves' team of sophomore Annabelle Fowler, sophomore Amelia McCartney, junior Brita Lake, and freshman Lydia Slager weren't far behind in ninth with a time of 3:50.59.
These two schools have been very familiar with each other all season, and that will continue in the WIAA state tournament. Both the Wolves and Cardinals have been grouped into Sectional 3 of Division 1, which will be hosted at Middleton High School. Sectionals are set to begin at 1 pm on Saturday, Nov. 5.