After 690 days of not being able to play as a team, the Sun Prairie Girls Alternate Spring Soccer Season is off to a quick start. Coach Matt Cleveland is “just happy we get to play”. After the 2020 season was canceled amid the COVID- 19 pandemic, this season is “all new, and definitely different” for the Cardinals. With only three returning Varsity players, the team is “just starting to get to know each other and trying to find their identity,” said Cleveland. He is looking to seniors Maddie Strey, Emily Olson and Jillian Buenger to provide leadership for the team in these early games. He is also looking forward to learning more about the rest of the varsity team which includes five additional seniors (Madi Buetel, Erin Davidson, Addie Dillon, Haley Winter, Anna Yang), six juniors (Paisly Cleveland, Hudsun Eisenrich, Grace Endres, Savannah Miller, Lily Schellpfeffer, Kendryn White) and six sophomores (Sydney Addink, Mairin Duffy, Aynsley Hansen, Josie Langhans, Lily Rimrodt, Ellianna Trilling).
Given the shortened season, the Cardinals jumped into play after only 2 team practices. “We were lucky to get in a friendly scrimmage with Wisconsin Rapids before the Big 8 season start,” said Cleveland.
The Wisconsin Rapids game, known as the Hubcap classic, is more than a “friendly” – it’s a grudge match between two soccer coach brothers. Sun Prairie’s Coach, Matt Cleveland, and his older brother, Wisconsin Rapids Coach Nate Cleveland, have been meeting on the pitch almost annually for several years with a chrome hubcap on the line.
The winner keeps the Hubcap (and the bragging rights) until the next meeting. The Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders have held onto the chrome trophy since 2017. The last time the two brothers met on the pitch was 2019, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie with Rapids holding on the trophy after a shoot-out.
“Obviously, we know how each other coaches,” Cleveland remarked. “We play two (different) kinds of soccer, and the bigger field at Rapids, combined with only two days of practice as a team got us all quickly back to soccer… we moved the ball well on the field and started to build some team chemistry.”
Neither team scored in the first half, and the Red Raiders got on the board first about 10 minutes into the second half. After much back-and-forth play, the Cardinals’ first goal of the season came from sophomore forward Josie Langhans in the 80th minute. The scrimmage ended in a 1-1 tie, with the Cardinals taking the hubcap home for safekeeping until next year.
2-0 in conference play
In just two weeks, the Sun Prairie High School Girls Soccer Program went from tryouts to a 2-0 record in conference play. The Sun Prairie Cardinals, with only three days of practice (including one that was terminated early due to storms), opened their Big 8 season play against Madison Memorial on May 4.
“We had our toughest week in conference play in week one of the season,” remarked Cleveland. “We took what we knew from three practices and a scrimmage, basically we smushed all our preseason into these four days… and we needed to put things together quickly.”
Despite some nervousness on what to expect on the Reddan turf pitch, Cleveland felt the team played well. “Madison Memorial is the 2019 defending conference champs,” he continued “and for us, for 17 of our players, this was the start of many firsts,” including the first time representing the Cardinals in varsity level competition. Among the firsts registered that night was the first goal of the game and the Cardinal’s first goal of the season by sophomore Josie Langhans in the 25th minute.
“Josie scored her first varsity goal off a well-timed assist” from sophomore midfielder Aynsley Hansen, her first for the season, Cleveland said. The game was fast on the Reddan field turf, with “a lot of back and forth, as we as a team tried to figure each other out.”
The Cardinals held the line to close out the first half, leading 1-0. When both teams returned to the pitch, they each changed up lineups. Memorial had success finding the back of the net within 4 minutes of the start of the second half. But the Cardinals did not let down — they rallied. A Spartan foul just outside the Sun Prairie box set up a scoring opportunity that the Cardinals used to convert.
Sophomore Sydney Addink was able to direct the ball to Hansen, who slotted the ball past the Memorial keeper for the game winning goal. Cleveland also credits the win to the team’s deep bench. “Memorial seemed to tire, while we had a deep bench that helped us get this first conference win.”
Sun Prairie, now 1-0 in Big Eight play, had one day after their Memorial win to prepare for the Madison West Regents.
Cleveland noted that he knew the West coach, and his style, and it would “make for a good game” for the cardinals. Given the restrictions of the season, “it has been difficult… not able to scout teams, and having such big games early in the season…as we are still trying to figure out everyone’s role on the team.”
The Regents started out strong with two shots on goal in the first two minutes of play. “We were a little on edge,” said Cleveland. Once again, a lot of back-and-forth play defined the first half. But Cleveland knew set plays were “going to be big… West is always good with these.”
Just as predicted, the Regents got on the scoreboard first, off a set play. A corner kick by West’s Giada Bambi, a “banana shot that curved right into the goal and was really hard to defend. We didn’t have an answer for this,” said Cleveland.
The Regents took the 1-0 lead into the half time break.
The Cardinals, tinkering with the ideal lineup, changed formation in the second half. “Possession is our goal,” explained Cleveland.
It seemed to pay off, as there were more scoring opportunities for the Cards in the second half, including a shot that bounced against the post and another that rattled the crossbar. Sun Prairie took a page from the Regent play book when they took advantage of a corner kick.
Junior Savannah Miller “came up and nailed it into the upper 90 with enough pace to put it past the keeper. This gave us momentum and we kept going forward.” Not long after, sophomore Lily Rimrodt took a through ball from senior Haley Winter in the 61st minute to loft the ball off her left foot, over the keeper and into the net. This gave the Cardinals the go-ahead goal, and the Regents turned up the heat.
Defending hard drew an unfortunate foul just outside the box for Sun Prairie with only minutes to play. West set up for the free kick and Cleveland credited goalie Jillian Buenger, who “flew to make the save and keep the lead”.
The Cards defended well to close out the game. Overall, the Cardinals took 15 shots on goal and defended against six Regent corner kicks.
“We know we have players ready to prove themselves. We look forward to seeing how deep we are and establishing identity for our season. Here we are!” The Cardinals are 2-0 in the Big Eight conference, 2-0-1 overall.
UP NEXT
The Cards (2-0) have a non-conference game against Sauk City on May 10 and then return to conference play at LaFollette on May 11 . Both games are at 7 p.m.