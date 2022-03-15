Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 members Bill Egstad (left) and Dennis Norton (right) presented the 2022 American Legion Ted Chase Girls Basketball Free Throw award to Sun Prairie Cardinals Girls Varsity Basketball Coach John Olson, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the winner, Avree Antony, at the annual girls basketball banquet held March 13 at the Round Table in Sun Prairie.
Avree Antony, daughter of Bridgett Swinghamer and Ryan Antony, is the recipient of the 2022 American Legion Ted Chase Girls Basketball Free Throw Award.
The trophy was presented at the Girls Basketball Banquet, held at The Round Table, located at 1611 N. Bristol St., on Sunday, March 13.
Due to a recent injury, Antony was unable to attend, so Sun Prairie Girls Varsity Basketball Coach John Olson accepted the trophy on her behalf.
Antony, a junior at Sun Prairie High School, made 76 of 112 attempts, or 67.9%, for the season.
The Ted Chase Girls Basketball Free Throw award is funded by proceeds from a memorial left to American Legion Post 333 by Marcella Chase in 1986. She established the memorial in honor of her husband, Ted, who was an advocate of high school athletics, a member of Post 333, and former mayor of Sun Prairie. The memorial is part of Post 333’s Children and Youth program.
Originally, it was a boys basketball award only until 2012 when, at the request of Olson, American Legion Post 333 voted to include a girls award as well.