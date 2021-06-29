One, two, three innings … and done.
The first seed Sun Prairie High School softball team, facing third-seed Holmen High School in the WIAA sectionals finals, traveled to neutral field Middleman’s Park on Wednesday, June 23 and came out on top with a 15-0 final score (and a record of 21-3 for the season). Holmen, near LaCrosse, has a population of about 1,200.
The Cardinals, who have moved onto state in 2017, 2018 and 2019, previously won the title in 2018 and finished second to Oshkosh North High School in 2019.
An incredible 11 hits for the girls in the third inning completed the game early.
“We play one game at a time,” said SPHS Varsity Softball head coach Jamie Olson. “We don’t typically get large crowds, but the house has been packed the last few games. The girls have been dialed in, completely focused. Stellar performances from these girls, they came in ready, and they proved they deserved to be at state.”
Sun Prairie 15, Holmen 0
Senior Ellie Rademacher went 3-3, including two doubles. The first double occurred in the first inning, leading to one run scored in the first inning, four runs logged in the second inning, and the impressive third inning.
Junior Chloe Knoernschild went 2-2 and sophomores Carly Gross and Isabel Royle scored three runs each.
Holmen suffered five errors and the Cardinals had one. Defensively, Kennedy Schaefer stopped a Holmen pop-up hit and had a great stop at second base.
“Everyone did their job. [At this level] when a sign’s given by me, you’ve got to get it done,” said Olson.
Freshman Tayler Baker took the pitcher’s mound win and threw three strikeouts, allowing just one hit.
Softball state games are taking place this week at Bayport High School in Green Bay and at UW-Green Bay.
The Cardinals faced seventh-seeded Beaver Dam on Monday, June 28.
Olson noted that both locations are turf and the girls will borrow baseball coach Rob Hamilton’s field to practice before heading north.
“They’re feeling confident,” Olson said, “and we’ll get some experience for the arena.”