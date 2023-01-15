Adam Reierson and Jesi Haak pulled of a daily double, winning a pair of Open titles at the 2023 Prairie Athletic Club's Club Doubles tournament, sponsored by West Prairie Dental.
Reierson teamed with Tracy Chynoweth to take out the father/son team of Alex and Dave Korenic 11-15, 15-12, 11-3 for the Mens Open title in a match that featured great shooting and hustle on both sides. It was the third Mens Open title for Chynoweth/Reierson.
Reierson outlasted Carter Simon and Paul Krueger, overcoming a 14-9 deficit in the first game to win 15-14, 15-9 in the semi-finals. The Korenics defeated Jamie Arnold and Jeff McGee and then second-seeded Dan Thompson and Jason Ostrenga to advance to the final.
Reierson and Haak won two of their three matches on the way to winning the Mixed Open crown. It was the eighth Mixed Open title for Haak, including her third straight with three different partners in the last three events.
Angie Adler had an outstanding tournament, winning two events and placing second in another. Adler teamed with Haak to win the Womens Open crown over Kathleen Dibble and Jayne Moore and paired up with Sara Hofmann to top Jess Krueger and Missy Livingston for the Hi/Lo title.
Adler and Alex Filter finished second in Mixed Open, behind Reierson/Haak.
Several teams had successful weekends, placing in a pair of events. Mike Burie and Joel Peterson won the Centurion Open and took consolation in Mens Open. Gregg White and Brett Triebel won Mens A and was runner-up in All Age A, while brothers Yash and Krish Maini won consolation in both Mens AA and All Age Open.
In addition to making the Mens Open final, Alex Korenic won the All Age Open with Luke Thompson, while Alex Filter teamed up with Aaron Boyd to take second in Mens AA. Chynoweth also teamed up with his son Tyler to place second in the All Age Open.
Bruce Thompson and Harry Haakenson also had a pair of second-place finishes. They teamed up to take second in Mens A, while Haakenson paired with Pete Simon for second in Mens B, while Thompson paired with Jen Johnson to finish runner-up in the Hi/Lo division.
Other champions included Randy Leppla/Gary Braatz (Mens AA), Scott Kugler/Fred Nothnagel (Mens B) and brothers Jake and Andrew Rajkovich (All Age A).
The tourney featured 10 divisions and more than 50 players. Food was provided by Which Wich? and Daly’s Bar & Grill, while Cannery Wine & Spirits provided beverages. Results of the tournament include:
2023 PAC Club Championships Racquetball Tournament
Mens Open– 1, Tracy Chynoweth/Adam Reierson; 2, Alex Korenic/Dave Korenic; Consolation, Mike Burie/Joel Peterson.
AA – 1, Randy Leppla/Gary Braatz; 2, Aaron Boyd/Alex Filter; Consolation, Yash Maini/Krish Maini.
A – 1, Gregg White/Brett Triebel; 2, Bruce Thompson/Harry Haakenson.
B – 1, Scott Kugler/Fred Nothnagel; 2, Pete Simon/Harry Haakenson.
All Age Open – 1, Alex Korenic/Luke Thompson; 2, Tracy Chynoweth/Tyler Chynoweth; Consolation, Yash Maini/Krish Maini.
All Age A – 1, Andrew Rajkovich/Jake Rajkovich; 2, Gregg White/Brett Triebel.
Centurion Open – 1, Mike Burie/Joel Peterson; 2, Jamie Arnold/Jeff McGee.