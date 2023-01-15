Prairie Athletic Club
Prairie Athletic Club is located at 1010 N. Bird St. in Sun Prairie.

 File

Adam Reierson and Jesi Haak pulled of a daily double, winning a pair of Open titles at the 2023 Prairie Athletic Club's Club Doubles tournament, sponsored by West Prairie Dental.

Reierson teamed with Tracy Chynoweth to take out the father/son team of Alex and Dave Korenic 11-15, 15-12, 11-3 for the Mens Open title in a match that featured great shooting and hustle on both sides. It was the third Mens Open title for Chynoweth/Reierson.

ALEX KORENIC

Alex Korenic (above) won the PAC Club Doubles tournament's All-Age Open with Luke Thompson.

