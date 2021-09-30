On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the postseason began for the Sun Prairie girls golf team. The ladies headed out to Portage Country Club to compete in regional play with hopes of advancing. Sun Prairie did just that as it turned in a team score of 353, 4th best on the day and good enough to advance to the next round.
Junior Isabel Royle had an outstanding day on the links, dropping an impressive score of 80. Her twin sister, Sophia, turned in a 90. Junior Lucy Strey scored a 90 as well, with a great personal achievement involved.
On the 10th hole, Strey hit a hole-in-one. Ironically enough, just before Strey hit hers, Middleton's Milanne Dahmen hit one as well. Sun Prairie head coach Shana Tiltrum said she had, "never seen anything like it!"
To round out the team scoring for Sun Prairie, Rebecca Perko scored a 92 and Lexi Veldkamp turned in a card of 111.
Middleton won the event with a score of 313, followed closely by Waunakee in 2nd with 316. Reedsburg also advanced after taking 3rd with a score of 341.
Sectionals will take place Monday, Oct. 4 at Foxboro Golf Course in Oregon.