For the fifth consecutive season, the Sun Prairie East football team will play in Level 3 of the WIAA state football tournament. After boat-racing No. 7 seed Oregon in Level 1, the Cardinals had their first test with No. 3 seed DeForest on Friday, Oct. 28 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for Level 2.

They passed with flying colors, literally. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw six passing touchdowns as his Cardinals built a 48-0 lead by halftime. DeForest scored a few on Sun Prairie East's second-team defense in the second half, but the Cardinals still prevailed with a 56-21 win to advance.

