Due to the new Sun Prairie West High School opening, the national powerhouse Sun Prairie High School Bowling program will now be split into two teams for the first time in its history.
Both Sun Prairie East and West will field their own varsity teams on the boys side, however the girls will remain united as one team as they don’t have enough bowlers to fill two separate teams this year.
“I’m excited about the split because it gives more kids the opportunity to bowl,” Coach and Program Leader John Breunig said. “It will be a challenge because we are splitting the talent, but I don’t see why we can’t get both teams to state.”
Breunig has been the head coach of the Sun Prairie boys team for the past two decades. However, with the two-team split, he isn’t going to be a head coach for either team, but rather oversee both teams.
The new head coach for Sun Prairie West is Mike Krachey and for Sun Prairie East is Eric Myhre. Breunig’s wife, Cher Breunig, will continue to coach the girls team.
“We are running one program with two teams,” Breunig said. “The teams will practice together.”
I think it’s going to bring friendly competition. We will do team challenges at the end of practices. They are all good friends.”
High school tryouts are on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 at 4:15 p.m. No competitive bowling experience is needed to try out.
“We don’t cut anybody,” Breunig said. “Everybody plays. The more kids we have the more teams we put together.”
The regular season consists of 10-11 matches, one per week, depending on how many teams there are. It starts in November and ends in February with the state competition in March.
Senior Daniel Wendt is the only returning varsity bowler on Sun Prairie East this year.
“It’s unfortunate that we had to separate our team, but it had to happen,” Wendt said. “I plan on becoming a leader and a captain on this team to motivate us to exceed expectations this year.”
Both high schools are expected to have enough bowlers to field their own varsity and junior varsity teams.
On the other hand, the girls team needs more bowlers to field a complete Sun Prairie team without having to co-op with another school.
Breunig noted that the most recent successes have come from the girls program. They won the state championship in 2020 and were runner-ups at the 2021 and 2022 national championships.
Breunig said the first day of tryouts consists of bowling three regular games and acts as a gauge to see how many bowlers the program has for the season.
The second day will be more in depth, consisting of some skill drills. According to Breunig, these include fundamental drills like foul line drills to work on the finish and release, and they will prioritize spare shooting.
“National Championships are won and lost on spares,” Breunig said.
If anyone knows how to win championships in bowling, it’s Breunig. In his coaching tenure, he coached three individual state championships, three team state championships, two individual national champions and two team national championships.
“I think the success comes from the junior program,” Breunig said. The junior program gives out $24,000 in scholarships annually to any youth as young as three years old.”
It also acts as an extra practice session for high school bowlers, as the coaches are around helping the youth bowlers of all skill levels during youth leagues.
Sept. 8 and 10 are the next sign-up times to join the youth bowling program. Breunig also said anyone can come to the Coachz’ Pro Shop at Prairie Lanes any night of the week to sign up for youth bowling. He expects to have about 180 youth bowlers between the Thursday after school and Saturday morning leagues.
The junior bowling leagues run for 25 weeks and each bowler gets to participate in the city and state tournament to win additional scholarship money.
“I think it’s a great sport that shows how individual ability relates to the team’s success,” Breunig said. “It’s special because they work for team success and individual success at the same time.”