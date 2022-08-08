JOSH O’CONNOR
New Sun Prairie West head football coach Josh O’Connor leads the Wolves on their first official practice on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

The fall of 2022 marks Sun Prairie West’s first in existence. The Wolves’ athletic history is a clean slate, waiting to be filled with wins and championships. The administrative staff at West has accumulated the best leaders possible to lead the Wolves into this new era. Some names will ring a bell from the original Sun Prairie High School, while others look to make a good impression on the community.

OVER FROM EAST