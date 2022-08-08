The fall of 2022 marks Sun Prairie West’s first in existence. The Wolves’ athletic history is a clean slate, waiting to be filled with wins and championships. The administrative staff at West has accumulated the best leaders possible to lead the Wolves into this new era. Some names will ring a bell from the original Sun Prairie High School, while others look to make a good impression on the community.
OVER FROM EAST
Sandee Ortiz, girls tennis
Ortiz brings a wealth of experience to the helm at Sun Prairie West. She’s been coaching at the high school level for the past 25 years, including the last three seasons at Sun Prairie High School. In her time coaching both boys and girls tennis, she’s overseen eight conference championships, 20 state qualifiers, a doubles state championship, and over 100 career dual wins.
Now, Ortiz is tasked with starting a program from scratch. Her inviting “no cut” policy when it comes to tryouts should give the team an immediate boost in both numbers and morale.
Bryttany Dove, volleyball
Dove spent 2021 as co-head coach of Sun Prairie High School. Now, she inherits a program of her own as she takes over at West.
Last year, Dove led the Cardinals to a 12-20 overall record and 5-4 record in the Big Eight conference, finishing in 5th place. The Cardinals were bounced from the WIAA tournament in the first round by Onalaska. The year was full of inspiring coaching decisions, including interesting lineup switches. Now, Dove will fly solo in leading West’s program.
Megan Nelson/Derek Johnsrud, cross country
Cross country will be a co-head coaching sport for Sun Prairie West, but Nelson and Johnsrud know what they’re doing. Nelson was co-head coach of the program at Sun Prairie High School last year. The promotion came after serving the program since 2014.
Johnsrud has earned the opportunity, as well. He gained an understanding of the program by assisting with both cross country and track & field for the past five years.
Now, Nelson and Johnsrud will combine their collective coaching expertise to lead the Wolves.
FORMER
ASSISTANTS
Jacob Ottelien, girls swim
Ottelien understands just how difficult it is to win in the Big Eight conference as a Madison East graduate. He’s also spent time with the Sun Prairie High School program for the past five years. Now, he makes the transition to West to lead the Wolves.
Mike McIntosh, boys soccer
McIntosh was a natural fit to take over at West. He’s been instrumental in growing soccer in Sun Prairie for the past eight years. On top of being an assistant at Sun Prairie High School, he was also a founding member of the Sun Prairie Soccer Club. His resume also involves time with both the boys and girls programs at Stoughton.
This past fall, McIntosh assisted in Sun Prairie’s best regular season in school history. The Cardinals went 17-2-5 and finished with a 7-1-1 record in the Big Eight, which earned them 2nd place in the conference. The Cardinals would also claim a regional championship.
Now, McIntosh looks to continue that success as the head man at West.
Maggie Gugel, girls golf
For the past two seasons, Gugel has been honing her craft by assisting with the girls golf squad at Sun Prairie High School. The split into East and West allowed her an opportunity to put this knowledge to the test.
She’s been an outspoken proponent of building strong relationships with her athletes, which should make her transition into the head coach role a smooth one.
NEW TO THE AREA
Josh O’Connor, football
Coach O’Connor comes to Sun Prairie by way of Oconomowoc High School, where he was a defensive assistant for the football team as well as the head coach for the boys track squad.
O’Connor just turned 30 years old, and looks primed to lead a youthful West football program. His background in track & field led him to a deeper understanding of speed/strength training, which he’s been implementing all summer to improve his team.