Mukwonago was out for revenge against the Sun Prairie East football team on Friday, Aug. 26 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. The Cardinals had knocked the Indians out of the WIAA playoffs last season. Mukwonago got its revenge, riding a monstrous game from senior running back Wynn Stang to a 55-45 victory.
MUKWONAGO'S OFFENSE
According to wissports.net, Stang is the state's leading rusher through two weeks. He diced up Sussex Hamilton for 304 yards and four scores in week one before really dropping the hammer against Sun Prairie East.
Wissports.net credits Stang for 470 yards on 36 carries for six scores. 470 yards would make this the second-best rushing performance in state history behind only Nathaniel Loging of Wautoma, who rushed for 524 in 2014.
Mukwonago did everything it could to set him up for success, as well. The Indians were huge on the offensive line and oftentimes threw a tight end and a couple of H-backs in front of Stang for extra blocking. As an added bonus, Mukwonago's one split receiver was often sent in jet motion, further spreading Sun Prairie East's already wide three-man front.
"Our defensive line was getting too deep and our linebackers weren't making their reads and attacking," Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski said. "Too often, we had guys there that just didn't finish the play. (Stang) is one hell of a running back. We knew they were a good football team that would get physical. But, we have to be better."
EARLY MISCUES
The one flaw in Sun Prairie East's 55-0 win over Monona Grove in week one was early turnover trouble. That proved to be a problem again in week two, and Mukwonago is a program that just won't let opponents get away with that.
On Sun Prairie East's first drive of the game, a pass from senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski bounced off the hands of junior receiver Connor Stauff and right into the arms of a Mukwonago defensive back. That defender took it to the house, but a block in the back brought the Indians back out to the 36 yard line. Mukwonago would go on to kick a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
The Cardinals got the ball back and started another strong drive. Near midfield, Mukwonago managed to force a fourth and one situation. Kaminski went for a quick snap under center for a quarterback sneak but bobbled the ball. It was scooped up by Mukwonago, and the Indians would punctuate the drive with a jaw-dropping one-handed catch from Trevor Boucher in the endzone to take a 10-0 lead.
The ensuing kickoff made the situation even worse. Mukwonago fired a line drive kickoff at the first row of blockers for Sun Prairie East and hit a man in the back. This made it a live ball, which Mukwonago dove on and turned into yet another long drive and score. Before the offense had much of a chance to get going, the Cardinals were already down 17-0.
"We have to put the team in a better chance to succeed," coach Kaminski said. "You just can't have early turnovers like that."
BIRDS BATTLE BACK
A disheartening start didn't keep Sun Prairie East down. At one point, the Cardinals trailed 24-0 in the second quarter. But, they didn't quit.
The Cardinals wisely opted to hand the ball to senior running back Cortez LeGrant, who returned stability to the drives by picking up six or seven yards every time he touched the rock. This set the stage for Kaminski to score the first touchdown of the game for the Cardinals, keeping on a read option to scamper in from the three yard line.
Kaminski breathed fresh life into the game by dotting a pass over the middle to junior H-back Drew Kavanaugh, who took it 57 yards to the house. This brought the game to a 24-14 Mukwonago lead, as it would remain until halftime.
Mukwonago's offense kept churning out points in the second half, but Sun Prairie East seemingly always had an answer. LeGrant bounced a run out to the right for a 37 yard score. Kaminski defied gravity and leapt over a would-be tackler for another score.
After the defense delivered a much-needed stop, the Cardinals marched down the field once again, settling for a field goal after a couple of close calls in the redzone to narrow the Mukwonago lead to 38-31 with nine minutes to play. To claw back into the contest after being down so much is a testament to the fight within these players.
"Our kids were very resilient tonight," Kaminski said. "We just continued to rally against a very good football team. It's disappointing, but we'll get back to work. We showed the heart of a champion tonight and we'll work to get better. Having heart will take you far. Our kids continued to fight, we just couldn't finish the deal."
UP NEXT
Luckily for the Cardinals, this one doesn't count towards conference standings. Sun Prairie East can chalk this up as a non-conference learning lesson as it preps for its first ever trek through a Badger - Large conference slate.
The Cardinals have a doozy of a conference opener as they will welcome in the Warriors of Waunakee to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2. Waunakee is the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion as well as the reigning Badger - Large conference champion, having gone 7-0 in conference play last season.