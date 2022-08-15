After dodging rain drops all evening long, Stephen Scheel of Lake Mills parked his Late Model in victory lane at the conclusion of the Taylored Construction and Remodeling 50 lap main event. Scheel held off Jefferson pilot, Jason Erickson, for many laps en route to his first feature win of the season at Wisconsin’s Action Track.
Ryan Laatsch and David Malisch paced the field to green as they raced door to door for control of the top spot. Malisch moved out front alone on lap four with Scott Patrick filling the void under Laatsch for second. Patrick claimed the spot a lap later, brining Seth Reamer along for third.
After a caution for a three car incident on lap nine, Malisch and Patrick led the field back to green, this time with Patrick driving into the lead on the restart. Stephen Scheel followed Patrick into second with Jason Erickson in his tracks to gain the third position. On lap 14, Erickson drove to the outside of Scheel, looking for second. But a lap later, Scheel slid up under Patrick in a heat for the top spot.
Scheel stole the lead from Patrick with Erickson following. While Erickson tailed the new leader, the top two began to breakaway from the rest of the pack. Meanwhile, Dale Nottestad was making his way toward the front, entering the top five by lap 20. Just before the halfway point of the race, the caution flew a final time for a melee on the frontstretch. The restart saw Scheel and Erickson on the front row with Reamer and Nottestad right behind.
After a brief battle, Scheel reclaimed the lead on lap 26 as Erickson once again began to search for the best way to get himself out front. Lap after lap, Erickson tried everything he could to get alongside Scheel. But each time Scheel managed to fend him off. As the checkers flew, it was Scheel across the stripe first the score the win with Erickson settling for second. Nottestad finished third followed by Reamer and Michael Grueneberg.
In Sportsman action, it was Mark Deporter of Fort Atkinson charging to the front of the field and driving off to get the 35 lap victory. Jared Vike led the opening lap from the outside of row one with Deporter quickly up to second.
Bobby Selsing Jr followed Deporter, making his way to third on lap three. Two laps later, Deporter made his move on the leader, Vike, driving to the outside as they raced into turn three. A lap later, Deporter was out front while Selsing tried to follow around the high side of Vike for second.
Selsing completed the pass on lap seven and begun to try to close in on Deporter. The laps ticked away as Deporter continued to stay smooth and strong out front with Selsing settling in as the runner up. At the checkers, it was Deporter for the convincing win followed by Selsing, Christian Janssen, Vike and Tyler Deporter.
Janesville’s Mark Dewey motored to the win in the 20 lap International main event. Josh Tanguay led early from the front row with Keith Bell and Jason Uttech moving into second and third respectively on lap one. Uttech quickly drove around Bell to pick up the second position and close in on the early leader.
Using the high side, Uttech slid into the lead on lap three while Dewey used the low groove to move into second. Dewey drew in behind the new leader, Uttech, getting under him on lap five. After a two lap battle, Dewey moved ahead of Uttech and began to stretch his lead.
Dewey ran the caution free event unchallenged from there to pick up the win with Uttech coming home second. Mark English was third with Devon Dixon and James Bohling rounding out the top five.
Brandon Riedner of Waunakee was the winner of the 30 lap Hobby Stock feature event. Chuck Egli grabbed the lead after battle with Jessica Bruenig on lap three. Jordy Egli followed into second on lap five with Shane Radtke Jr moving up to third a few laps later.
Radtke began to close in on the leaders as Riedner made his way to fourth. On lap 21, Jordy Egli looked to the high side, opening a lane for Riedner as he drew even with Jordy. Two laps later, Chuck Egli opened up the bottom groove just enough for Riedner to fit his machine.
Riedner slipped past both Egli’s to move into control while Radtke took advantage and followed through as well. Riedner ran away to the checkers from there to get the win with Radtke finishing second. Jim Tate Jr drove up to finish third ahead of Chris Flairty and Chuck Egli.
Jacob Tiegan of Marian (IA) picked up another feature win by capturing the 25 lap Legends main event. Adam Reed and Kenny Storkson led the field to green with Reed leading into turn one on the opening lap.
Tiegan drove to the outside and he charged toward the front of the field. By lap two, Tiegan was challenging Storkson for second place. Storkson and Tiegan raced side by side as they drove to the outside of Reed in a three way battle for first. Tiegan emerged with the top spot on lap three with Storkson back to second.
Tiegan immediately began to pull away from the pack while Dillon Schwanbeck was picking through the traffic on his way to second. Schwanbeck moved in the runner up position on lap 17, but Tiegan was already well on his way to the victory. Schwanbeck came home second followed by Robby Morrison, Storkson and Ben Massman.
Jayden Johnson of Ixonia picked up his first career feature win after claiming the 15 lap Bandolero main event. After an early caution on lap three, Bentley Thompson led the field back to green followed by Teegan and Kaeden Wangsness. Kaeden moved up to second on the restart with Johnson following him into third.
On lap seven, Teegan took a peek under the leader while Johnson drove to the high side looking for second. Johnson cleared a lap later and continued forward. Johnson dove under Thompson on lap eight, grabbing the point while Lincoln Cain moved up to challenge Thompson for second.
Cain took the spot on lap nine, looking to pick up one more position. But Johnson held Cain at bay over the final laps to secure the feature win with Cain settling for second. Penn Sauter was third followed by Thompson and Kaeden Wangsness.
Next Saturday, August 20, is a full program of racing with time trials at 4pm and racing at 6pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.