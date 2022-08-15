STEPHEN SCHEEL

Stephen Scheel of Lake Mills was the Late Model champion at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 13.

 Larry Duoma

After dodging rain drops all evening long, Stephen Scheel of Lake Mills parked his Late Model in victory lane at the conclusion of the Taylored Construction and Remodeling 50 lap main event. Scheel held off Jefferson pilot, Jason Erickson, for many laps en route to his first feature win of the season at Wisconsin’s Action Track.

Ryan Laatsch and David Malisch paced the field to green as they raced door to door for control of the top spot. Malisch moved out front alone on lap four with Scott Patrick filling the void under Laatsch for second. Patrick claimed the spot a lap later, brining Seth Reamer along for third.