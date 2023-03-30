Sun Prairie is synonymous with baseball in the state of Wisconsin. Before splitting into East and West, Sun Prairie claimed nine state titles, the most of any Wisconsin High School. Those trophies remain in the case at Sun Prairie East. As for Sun Prairie West, the Wolves are tasked with building their own legacy in the spring of 2023.
The cupboard is far from bare as plenty of big names and contributors from last season's state-qualified team now reside at West. They'll now be led by head coach Quentin Travis, who won the Division 4 state championship at Rio High School in 2015. Now inheriting a group of players with winning ingrained in them, he sees their immediate potential.
"I'm fortunate that this team has a great outlook already," Travis said. "They have that desire to be great and to establish a legacy here. All I have to do is get behind the wheel and make sure this thing is driving in the right direction. I have a great group of players. I can challenge them to great heights and they're enthusiastic about it. It's a unique opportunity."
Travis has the benefit of a stellar pitching rotation to lean on in his first season. It all starts with senior Jackson Hunley, a Lewis University commit who was a vital arm on Sun Prairie's 2021 state championship team and a second team all-conference selection as a sophomore. He's joined by fellow senior Benjamin Olsen as a primary pitcher as well as juniors Jacob Holland, Bennett Pederson, Ben Ketelsen, and Brady Rhoads. Rhoads, who was also the quarterback for West's football team in the fall, caught the eye of Travis in the preseason and figures to be a key component.
Hunley isn't the only player on West's roster with all-conference honors, either. Sophomore infielder Casey Wambach picked up second team all-conference recognition last season while senior Julian Torres-Otero was honorable mention.
Wambach stepped up to the varsity level as a freshman and found immediate success. The middle infielder looked comfortable both in the field and at the plate, and it showed up in his 2022 statistics. He posted a batting average of 0.388, on-base percentage of 0.475, and a slugging percentage of 0.429. Batting in the middle of the order, he knocked in 14 RBIs and stole six bases.
Torres-Otero was a strong backstop for the Cardinals last season. His rocket arm caught six runners stealing on the year, catching 35% of attempted steals. He recorded 153 put outs and committed only one error. Beyond his duties as catcher, Torres-Otero was also a solid bat in the middle of the lineup. He put up a batting average of 0.244, on-base percentage of 0.340, and slugging percentage of 0.268.
Another key name to watch is senior Jaiden Jung. The Milwaukee Area Technical College commit missed the entirety of the 2022 season with injury. According to coach Travis, he has the respect of his teammates as has stepped up as a vocal leader of the team already.
The 2023 season is already on a bit of a back log as Sun Prairie West has already had a scrimmage as well as their season opener cancelled due to weather. The Wolves will hope to begin their season on the road at Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Apr. 4. Their home opener will hopefully come later that week as they're scheduled to host non-conference Milton on Saturday, Apr. 8.