Sun Prairie is synonymous with baseball in the state of Wisconsin. Before splitting into East and West, Sun Prairie claimed nine state titles, the most of any Wisconsin High School. Those trophies remain in the case at Sun Prairie East. As for Sun Prairie West, the Wolves are tasked with building their own legacy in the spring of 2023.

The cupboard is far from bare as plenty of big names and contributors from last season's state-qualified team now reside at West. They'll now be led by head coach Quentin Travis, who won the Division 4 state championship at Rio High School in 2015. Now inheriting a group of players with winning ingrained in them, he sees their immediate potential.

JACKSON HUNLEY
Sun Prairie West senior Jackson Hunley headlines a strong pitching rotation for the Wolves' inaugural season.
CASEY WAMBACH
Sun Prairie West sophomore Casey Wambach cracked Sun Prairie's starting lineup as a freshman last season and earned second team all-conference honors.
JULIAN TORRES-OTERO
Sun Prairie West senior Julian Torres-Otero enters 2023 as one of the most experience players on the roster after starting most of the season at catcher for Sun Prairie in 2022.

