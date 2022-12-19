Sports Editor
From Saturday, Dec. 17-
Sun Prairie Bantam A 4, Madison Patriots Bantam A 1
Goals: Kian Grimm, Ty Carpenter, Luke Morgan, Maximus Bingham
Assists: Alexander York, Maximus Bingam, Elliot Garton, Derek Kott, Caden Knutson
Goalie: Derek Kott, 12 saves
Sun Prairie Bantam A 8, McFarland Bantam A 3
Goals: Dylan Rufener, Ty Carpenter 2, Griffin Schulze (2), Elliot Garton, Caden Knutson, Brock Stafford,
Assists: Maximus Helmstadter (2), Brock Stafford, Ty Carpenter, Austin Lick, Tyler Tubbs
Goalie: Derek Kott, 23 saves
From Sunday, Dec. 18-
Sun Prairie Bantam A 8, Janesville Bantam A 1
Goals: Caden Knutson, Griffin Schulze, Alexander York, Ty Carpenter (3), Maximus Helmstadter
Assists: Maximus Helmstadter, Ty Carpenter, Alexander York, Brock Stafford
Goalie: Derek Kott, 19 saves
Sun Prairie Bantam A 4, Waupun/Beaver Dam Bantam A 3
Goals: Brock Stafford, Nolan Trine (2), Alexander York
Assists: Elliot Garton, Gavin Meyer, Brock Stafford, Caden Knutson
Goalie: Derek Kott, 17 saves
