Sports Editor
Friday, Feb. 17-
Sun Prairie Bantam A 5, Onalaska Bantam A 3
Goals: Elliot Garton (2), Brock Stafford, Ty Carpenter, Griffin Schulze
Assist: Nolan Trine, Luke Morgan, Brock Stafford, Dylan Rufener
Goalie: Derek Kott 13 saves
Saturday, Feb. 18-
Duluth East 5, Sun Prairie Bantam A 1
Goal: Ty Carpenter
Goalie: Derek Kott 28 saves
Sunday, Feb. 19-
Sun Prairie Bantam A 5, Milwaukee Winter Club 2
Goals: Maximus Helmstadter, Luke Morgan, Ty Carpenter, Caden Knutson, Austin Lick
Assists: Austin Lick, Kian Grimm, Brock Stafford, Maximus Helmstadter
Goalie: Derek Kott 16 saves
