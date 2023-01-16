Sports Editor
From Friday, Jan. 13-
Green Bay Bantam A 4, Sun Prairie Bantam A 2
Goals: Elliot Garon, Maximus Bingham
Assists: Caden Knutson
Goalie: Derek Kott 17 saves
From Saturday, Jan. 14-
Green Bay Bantam A 3, Sun Prairie Bantam A 0
Goalie: Derek Kott 15 saves
Appleton Bantam A 8, Sun Prairie Bantam A 4
Goals: Caden Knutson, Alexander York, Ty Carpenter (2)
Assist: Elliot Garton, Brock Stafford, Dylan Rufener
Goalie: Derek Kott 11 saves
From Sunday, Jan. 15-
Appleton Bantam A 5, Sun Prairie Bantam A 2
Goals: Elliot Garton, Ty Carpenter
Goalie: Austin Lick 11 saves
