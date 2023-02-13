Sports Editor
From Saturday, Feb. 11-
Sun Prairie Bantam A 2, Fond du Lac Bantam A 0
Goals: Elliot Garton, Caden Knutson
Assist: Maximus Helmstadter
Goalie: Derek Kott 13 saves
From Sunday, Feb. 12-
Waukesha Bantam A 2, Sun Prairie Bantam A 1
Goals: Alexander York
Assist: Ty Carpenter
Goalie: Derek Kott 23 saves
Sun Prairie Bantam A 3, West Madison Polar Caps Bantam B 1
Goals: Elliot Garton, Ty Carpenter, Alexander York
Assists: Griffin Schulze, Caden Knutson, Elliot Garton, Luke Morgan, Austin Lick
Goalie: Derek Kott 17 saves
