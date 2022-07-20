Winning streaks are hard to come by in the ultra-competitive Eastern Section of the Home Talent League. The Sun Prairie Red Birds have proven that they're one of the league's best as they've now had two separate 3-game winning streaks in the 2022 season. Their first was interrupted by a frustrating loss to Rio on the Fourth of July. Sun Prairie hasn't lost since, bringing the streak back to three games with a dominant 10-0 shellacking of Poynette on Monday, July 18.
The big win came just a day after a dramatic 5-2 win over Montello to take hold of 1st place in the Eastern Section. There was no emotional hangover for the Red Birds as they handled a competent Poynette squad.
Sun Prairie wasted no time establishing itself as the better team on Monday. In the top of the first inning, the Red Birds pushed three runs across the plate to set the pace.
Carson Holin led things off with a single, followed by a walk from Davis Hamilton. Holin didn't spend long on the base path as Eric Bennett smoked a single into the outfield to bring him home and bump Hamilton over to third base. A booming sacrifice fly into left field from Randy Molina would bring Hamilton in to score as well. An RBI single from Robbie Knorr would plate Bennett, bringing Sun Prairie's lead to 3-0 by the inning's end.
That lead continued to grow in the top of the second inning. Luke Thompson reached first base by way of an error and Sun Prairie took advantage as he was eventually brought around by Bennett's second RBI single of the day. Poynette's starter had some location issues in the top of the second, walking three batters. The last walk came with the bases loaded, bringing Hamilton in to score and boosting Sun Prairie's lead to 5-0.
Sun Prairie's scoring trend continued into the third inning. Thompson was the catalyst once again, reaching first base by way of a fielder's choice. After stealing second base, he was in prime position to score as Holin knocked a single into the outfield to bring him around. The inning ended soon after, but Sun Prairie's lead had grown to 6-0.
The scoring stopped in the top of the fourth, but the Red Birds picked right back up in the top of the fifth. It should come as no surprise that Thompson made it around the bases yet again. After reaching first on an error, a pair of lineouts allowed him to tag all the way to third base. It should also come as no surprise that Bennett came up clutch once again. He recorded his third RBI of the game, batting a single into the outfield to bring Thompson in to score to make it a 7-0 Sun Prairie lead.
The Red Birds entered the sixth inning looking to go home early. Just three runs away from a mercy rule victory and the heart of the lineup due up, Sun Prairie focused up and retired its opponent.
Knorr led things off with a single. Justin Krebs followed suit with one of his own, bringing Knorr in to score. Ty Hamilton drew a walk and Thompson batted a single to put runners in position for Davis Hamilton. He smoked a single deep into the outfield to bring both runs in, getting Sun Prairie to its goal of a 10-0 advantage.
Poynette had the bottom of the sixth and seventh to answer, but couldn't squeak a run across the board. The Red Birds held on for the mercy rule victory, their second of the season against Poynette.
The win was an important one for Sun Prairie as it now moves to 9-3, a full game ahead of Montello and DeForest in 2nd place at 8-4 each.
Only two games remain for Sun Prairie in the regular season. The Red Birds will be the visiting team for both. On Sunday, July 24, the Red Birds will technically be the road team at their home field as they'll take on Marshall at Marshall Fireman's Park. Sun Prairie will then close the season with a challenging trip to DeForest on Sunday, July 31.
--
Home Talent League Eastern Section standings
(as of Tuesday, July 19)
-
1. Sun Prairie, 9-3
T2. Montello, 8-4
T2. DeForest, 8-4
T4. Monona, 6-4
T4. Cottage Grove, 7-5
T4. Columbus, 7-5
7. Portage, 5-6
8. Poynette, 4-8
9. Rio, 3-8
10. Marshall, 0-10