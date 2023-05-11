The Sun Prairie United boys lacrosse team may be finding its stride. After winning both games at a quad on Saturday, Apr. 29, Sun Prairie kept it close with one of the state's best teams, Oregon, in a 12-6 loss on the road on Wednesday, May 3.
United returned home on Saturday, May 6 looking to get back to its winning ways. They did that with emphasis, blowing out Janesville 15-2 to return to an even 3-3 record in the Big Badger conference standings.
Three players in particular are to thank for Saturday's big win. Junior Austin Weber was the headliner, scoring an impressive five goals with an assist for six total points. Seniors Adrien Kreitlow and Jarett Brunson both contributed five points on the day, as well. Kreitlow scored four times and added an assist while Brunson scored three times and tacked on a pair of assists.
Sun Prairie also got two goals and two assists from junior Chris Anderson and a goal and an assist from sophomore Jackson Jerzak.
United got a joint effort in goal from senior Preston Uttech and sophomore Jackson Plummer. Both allowed one goal with Uttech making five saves and Plummer making one. Janesville's offense never got a chance to get rolling thanks to the stingy Sun Prairie defense.
With the win, Sun Prairie upgrades to an 8-7 overall record to go along with its 3-3 mark in conference play. Next up, United will welcome non-conference Lakeshore for a home game on Friday, May 12. Sun Prairie returns to Big Badger play on Monday, May 15 with a home showdown with Waunakee, one of the state's top teams.