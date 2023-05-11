The Sun Prairie United boys lacrosse team may be finding its stride. After winning both games at a quad on Saturday, Apr. 29, Sun Prairie kept it close with one of the state's best teams, Oregon, in a 12-6 loss on the road on Wednesday, May 3.

United returned home on Saturday, May 6 looking to get back to its winning ways. They did that with emphasis, blowing out Janesville 15-2 to return to an even 3-3 record in the Big Badger conference standings.

CHRIS ANDERSON
Sun Prairie United junior attacker Chris Anderson scored twice and had two assists in a home win over Janesville on Saturday, May 6.

