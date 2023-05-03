The Sun Prairie United boys lacrosse team seems to have flipped the script at the perfect time. Entering last weekend, Sun Prairie had lost four of its previous five games. This included two straight in Big Badger Conference play, 16-2 to Middleton and 19-4 to Madison Westside.

RYLEE BLAIR
Sun Prairie United junior defender Rylee Blair looks for an open pass in a win over Bay Port at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Apr. 21.

United took a break from the rigors of conference play on Saturday, Apr. 29. Instead, it took a trip up to Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay to face the host Tritons as well as De Pere. Sun Prairie showed out, beating Notre Dame 19-8 and De Pere 10-4.

AUSTIN WEBER
Sun Prairie United junior midfielder Austin Weber makes a break for the goal in a win over Bay Port at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Apr. 21.

