The Sun Prairie United boys lacrosse team seems to have flipped the script at the perfect time. Entering last weekend, Sun Prairie had lost four of its previous five games. This included two straight in Big Badger Conference play, 16-2 to Middleton and 19-4 to Madison Westside.
United took a break from the rigors of conference play on Saturday, Apr. 29. Instead, it took a trip up to Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay to face the host Tritons as well as De Pere. Sun Prairie showed out, beating Notre Dame 19-8 and De Pere 10-4.
This winning trend didn't stick, though, as Sun Prairie returned to Big Badger conference play on Wednesday, May 3 with a trip to Oregon. United would suffer a 12-6 loss.
Even with the winning streak thrown out on Wednesday, Sun Prairie still maintains an even 7-7 overall record as the regular season reaches its final month. United's still sitting in the heart of the Big Badger conference standings with a 2-3 record, as well.
Only five games remain on Sun Prairie's schedule and it will get four of them at home. United will host Janesville on Saturday, May 6, Whitefish Bay on Friday, May 12, Waunakee on Monday, May 15, and DeForest on Tuesday, May 23. Their only road game will come on Friday, May 19 with a trip to non-conference Waukesha North.