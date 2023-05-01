The Sun Prairie United program got off to about as inspiring of a start in Big Eight conference play as possible. Wins over Madison West, Madison East, and Janesville Craig, intermixed with some strong non-conference invitational performances, set a precedent of success for the fledgling program.
The reality of participating in one of the state's conferences came to fruition last week, though, as Sun Prairie played host to a pair of state powerhouses. First up was Verona on Friday, Apr. 21 followed by Middleton on Tuesday, Apr. 25.
Verona nearly led a clean sweep on Friday, winning 6-1 overall. Sun Prairie's lone win of the afternoon came courtesy of junior Nikko Vilwock in the No. 1 singles position, 7-5, 6-3. Senior Noah Berg also put a scare into his opponent in No. 2 singles, losing 6-3, 6-4.
Things got no easier for Sun Prairie against Middleton as United would suffer their first sweep in program history. Freshman Gavin Bruere came closest to scoring a victory in No. 3 singles, winning his first set 7-6 (7-5) before falling 6-3, 10-7 to close the match out.
Undeterred, Sun Prairie returned to its conference winning ways on a road trip to Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Apr. 27. This time, United delivered the sweep.
Vilwock and Bruere dominated in No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, both winning 6-0, 6-0. Berg would post a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles and freshman Aashrith Kamini won by the same score at No. 4 singles.
That dominance carried over into the doubles portion of the match. Senior Pallav Karri and freshman Mouneeth Venigalla earned a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win in No. 1 doubles, junior Mandeep Sriramaneni and senior Prabhav Karri won 6-4, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles, and juniors Quinton Maddox and Luis Bischoff won 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.
This bounce-back victory sets Sun Prairie on a positive trajectory heading into another busy week of competition. United will start the week by hosting Madison West on Tuesday, May 2 before hitting the road to face La Follette on Thursday, May 4. The week culminates with a two-day quad hosted at Sun Prairie West High School on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. Schools invited to participate alongside United include Badger, Elkhorn Area, McFarland, Middleton, Monona Grove, and Wauwatosa West.