The Sun Prairie United program got off to about as inspiring of a start in Big Eight conference play as possible. Wins over Madison West, Madison East, and Janesville Craig, intermixed with some strong non-conference invitational performances, set a precedent of success for the fledgling program.

The reality of participating in one of the state's conferences came to fruition last week, though, as Sun Prairie played host to a pair of state powerhouses. First up was Verona on Friday, Apr. 21 followed by Middleton on Tuesday, Apr. 25.

NIKKO VILWOCK
Buy Now

Sun Prairie United junior No. 1 singles player Nikko Vilwock returns a serve at Sun Prairie West High School against Middleton on Tuesday, Apr. 25.

Tags