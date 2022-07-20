Following every season of high school athletic competition, the Wisconsin State Journal's Jon Masson cobbles together an all-area team for each sport. The spring was no different, and Sun Prairie was well represented. The Cardinals went out with a bang in 2022, reaching the state finals in softball, baseball, boys tennis, and track & field. Let's take a closer look at the Cardinals honored in the WSJ's spring all-area teams.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
Sun Prairie went 7-8-3 in 2022, including a 6-3 mark in the Big Eight to finish 4th. The highlight of the year came with a benchmark victory over rival Middleton near the end of the regular season.
Honorable mention
Lily Schellpfeffer, senior, goalie
Ellianna Trilling, junior, midfield
Mairin Duffy, junior, defense
-
SOFTBALL
Sun Prairie spent the entirety of the 2022 season regarded as one of the state's best teams. The Cardinals didn't lose in the regular season, winning the Big Eight conference in the process. A tremendous ride through the WIAA state tournament ended with a tough loss to Kaukauna in the finals. Overall, Sun Prairie wrapped up the year with a 27-1 record.
First team
Tayler Baker, sophomore, pitcher
Luci Moreno, freshman, infield
Sophia Royle, junior, infield
Vanessa Veith, junior, utility
Honorable Mention
Chloe Knoernschild, senior, catcher/outfield
Carly Gross, Junior, outfield
Isabel Royle, junior, outfield
-
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Sun Prairie had a stellar year in girls track & field. The Cardinals finished as runners-up in the Big Eight conference, won their regional at Oregon High School, and finished second in the sectional at Sun Prairie High School. Five Cardinals participated in the state finals, as well.
First Team
Cassie Siegel, junior, high jump
Honorable Mention
Aubrey Deprey, senior, 300 meter hurdles
Natalia Figueroa, senior, pole vault
Audrey Seefeld, sophomore, long jump
Lauren Adams, junior, discus
-
BASEBALL
Sun Prairie baseball spent 2022 defending its state title from the year prior. The Cardinals did a pretty solid job, winning the Big Eight conference with a 16-2 record before ripping into the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie punched a ticket to state, but fell in the quarterfinals. Still, Sun Prairie put up a stellar season, finishing with a final record of 26-4.
Player of the Year- Davis Hamilton, senior, pitcher/shortstop
Co-Coach of the Year- Rob Hamilton
First Team
Davis Hamilton, senior, pitcher/shortstop
Addison Ostrenga, senior, first base
-
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
The Sun Prairie boys track & field team made history in 2022. The Cardinals won the school's first Big Eight conference championship this season, and they didn't stop there. They would go on to win their regional at Oregon High School as well as their sectional at Sun Prairie High School.
First Team
Trevor Schultz, junior, pole vault
Honorable Mention
Cortez LeGrant, junior, 100 meter dash
Ben Olson, senior, 400 meter dash
Mateo Alvarado Venegas, junior, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs
Joseph Freng, senior, 3,200 meter run
4x100 meter relay team
4x200 meter relay team
4x4000 meter relay team
Miles Adkins, junior, pole vault
Alexander Maggit, junior, long jump
-
BOYS GOLF
The Sun Prairie boys golf team was solid in 2022, finishing 4th in the DeForest regional to keep the season alive and advance to sectionals.
Honorable Mention
Tyler Schick, junior
-
BOYS TENNIS
Senior Jacob Baldwin and sophomore Nikko Vilwock were the talk of the town for Sun Prairie's boys tennis team in 2022. The doubles duo won a Big Eight conference title and cruised to a 1st place finish in sectionals as well. In the WIAA state tournament, Baldwin and Vilwock made it all the way to the finals before losing to a pair from Arrowhead, taking 2nd place in an impressive season.
Doubles team of the year- Jacob Baldwin (senior) and Nikko Vilwock (sophomore)
First Team, doubles
Baldwin and Vilwock
-
The full list of both the boys and girls' all-area teams can be found at www.madison.com