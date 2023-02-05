The Sun Prairie United wrestling program reaffirmed itself as the best the Big Eight conference had to offer on Saturday, Feb. 4. After finishing the regular season undefeated in conference duals, United rolled into the Big Eight's annual conference tournament, hosted at Sun Prairie East High School, as the team to beat. No other team could.
Juniors Christopher Anderson, Parker Olson, and Isaiah Horan all won individual championships and plenty more finished runner-up in their respective weight brackets as Sun Prairie racked up 263 points for a team victory. Janesville Parker finished second with 228 and Madison East rounded out the top three with 157.
"The kids really believe in themselves and have worked hard to get to this spot," Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. "We had a lot of kids step up. It's not just today, some of these kids have been working towards this for years. They all matter to this program and our success."
Anderson delivered Sun Prairie its first individual championship of the day, dominating the 120 lbs. bracket as he's done all season. He received a pair of byes to reach the semifinals without contest and quickly pinned a Janesville Craig wrestler in 1:40 to reach the finals.
The championship match was even shorter as he pinned a Janesville Parker wrestler in 1:20 to claim his crown. This is Anderson's second Big Eight title as he also won the 106 lbs. bracket as a sophomore.
Olson made quick work of the 132 lbs. bracket, as well, as no wrestler was able to go the distance with him. He pinned a Beloit wrestler in 1:30 in the quarterfinals, pinned a Madison East wrestler in 5:08 in the semifinals, and dominated in the championship match with a pin in 1:18 to earn Sun Prairie its second individual championship. Olson is also a repeat Big Eight champion, having won the 120 lbs. bracket as a sophomore last season.
Horan brought similar dominance to the 220 lbs. bracket. He received a pair of byes to reach the semifinals, where he quickly pinned a Beloit Memorial wrestler in 1:17. The championship took a bit longer, but Horan would secure his pin at the 4:42 mark to claim the throne. This is Horan's second conference championship after winning the 195 lbs. bracket as a sophomore.
"So much success," Nelson said of his three individual champions. "It's pretty cool to see three conference championships come from pins. It doesn't get much better than that."
While those three brought home the hardware, they were far from Sun Prairie's only appearances in championship matches. An additional five United wrestlers took second in their respective weight classes.
Senior Bopa Quintana put up a strong battle in the 113 lbs. bracket. She followed a pair of byes with a pin of a Beloit Memorial wrestler in 1:18 in the semifinals. The finals proved to be a tougher test as she fell to a La Follette wrestler by way of a 15-4 major decision.
Junior Dylan Muehlenberg was battle tested in the 138 lbs. bracket. An early bye opened the door for a pair of lengthy battles in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. He'd get pins at the 3:39 and 3:40 mark, respectively, to buy a spot in the championship. In another long match, a Janesville Craig wrestler managed to outlast him in a 9-6 decision to give him second place.
Freshman Benji Gore made an impressive mark on the conference, finishing second in the 160 lbs. bracket. He earned second period pins in both his quarterfinal and semifinal matches to punch a ticket to the championship. There, he ran into Cayden Brandeburg, a Janesville Parker wrestler who entered the day with a 44-3 record. He would not be denied, pinning Gore in 1:19 to take the title.
Sophomore Jaxon Johnson appeared destined for a title in the 195 lbs. bracket. He entered the day as the top seed and proved his worth by getting two pins in under a minute in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. His championship match against a Janesville Parker wrestler proved to be more of an even battle as Johnson would be pinned at the 3:50 mark to take second.
Sophomore Kamron Sarbacker finished out the day for Sun Prairie with a second place finish in the 285 lbs. bracket. He pinned a Verona wrestler in 4:28 in the quarterfinals and his Madison West opponent was disqualified in the semifinals, pushing him into a tough match against a La Follette wrestler with a 41-2 record. That wrestler, Jackson Mankowski, picked up points in a hurry in a 30-14 tech fall to hand Sarbacker second place.
Elsewhere senior Haroon Ahamed finished third in the 152 lbs. bracket, sophomore Brennan Hoffman took fourth in the 126 lbs. bracket, junior Teague Justman claimed fourth at 145 lbs., freshman Marley Hermann finished sixth in the 106 lbs. bracket, senior Seth Kosky took sixth at 170 lbs., and freshman Finley Albers was eighth in the 182 lbs. bracket.
This brings an end to the regular season for Sun Prairie, which now turns its attention towards the WIAA state tournament. United will be right back at Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Feb. 11 for WIAA regionals. Qualified wrestlers will advance to WIAA sectionals the following weekend at Waunakee High School.