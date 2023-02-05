The Sun Prairie United wrestling program reaffirmed itself as the best the Big Eight conference had to offer on Saturday, Feb. 4. After finishing the regular season undefeated in conference duals, United rolled into the Big Eight's annual conference tournament, hosted at Sun Prairie East High School, as the team to beat. No other team could.

Juniors Christopher Anderson, Parker Olson, and Isaiah Horan all won individual championships and plenty more finished runner-up in their respective weight brackets as Sun Prairie racked up 263 points for a team victory. Janesville Parker finished second with 228 and Madison East rounded out the top three with 157.

CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON
Sun Prairie United junior Christopher Anderson won a 2023 Big Eight championship at 120 lbs. at the Big Eight conference meet, hosted by Sun Prairie East High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4.
PARKER OLSON
Sun Prairie United junior Parker Olson won a 2023 Big Eight championship at 132 lbs. at the Big Eight conference meet, hosted by Sun Prairie East High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4.
ISAIAH HORAN
Sun Prairie United junior Isaiah Horan won a 2023 Big Eight championship at 220 lbs. at the Big Eight conference meet, hosted by Sun Prairie East High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4.
BOPA QUINTANA
Sun Prairie United senior Bopa Quintana took second place in the 113 lbs. bracket at the Big Eight conference meet, hosted by Sun Prairie East High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

