Hockey is engrained in the Sun Prairie community, and that's evident in how the high school boys hockey program has responded to the recent split. The Cardinals of Sun Prairie now become Sun Prairie United, a co-op team of the newly formed Sun Prairie East and West High Schools. United will wear dark blue sweaters with red accents to represent both schools.
This recent split can't shake the foundation of Sun Prairie boys hockey, however. Years of play in a strong youth program and the communty's tradition has helped keep this group tight-knit as they enter a new challenge in the winter of 2022.
"It's still the same guys that came up through the same youth program together," Sun Prairie United head coach Troy Giesegh said. "The only difference is they just don't see each other on the day-to-day anymore. We held leadership groups every week over the summer to help keep that bond. These guys still hang out together. If you're not a family, you're not going to succeed."
The senior class of 2023 brings a wealth of varsity experience and production to both ends of the ice. A trio of senior forwards will lead United's offense.
Evan Luxford (Sun Prairie East) is Sun Prairie's leading returning point scorer. He balanced scoring with passing as he netted 20 goals and dished 20 assists for 40 total points. Luxford had six multi-goal games and five multi-assist games in 2021, including a stellar two-goal, three-assist performance against Eastside towards the end of the regular season.
He's joined on the attack by senior forward Tyler Rauls (Sun Prairie East). Rauls was another potent weapon on the offense last season, scoring 14 goals to go along with 18 assists for 32 total points, third-best on the team in 2021. He played his best hockey towards the end of the season as he scored a hat trick in the regular season finale against Madison West as well as two goals in the first round of the playoffs against Onalaska.
Adrien Krietlow (Sun Prairie East) is the third major returning point scorer. He was responsible for 23 total points in 2021 thanks to 13 goals and 10 assists. He had a goal or assist in 16 of the team's 24 games, showing reliability in his consistency.
"We've got a really strong core," Giesegh said. "We're excited about that. When you have three guys that scored at least 20 points back, that's always great. You can see the determination in how hard they're working right now. Where that senior class goes, that's how far we go. They have to lead by example."
That senior core extends deep into the defense, as well. The top two lines of defense will be occupied by experienced senior defenders. Jackson Hunley (Sun Prairie West), Andrew Zielsdorf (Sun Prairie East), Preston Uttech (Sun Prairie West), and Aiden White (Sun Prairie East) all logged valuable varsity minutes last season. All four contributed to a strong Sun Prairie season that included six shutouts and two one-score defensive performances.
All four have some scoring chops, as well. Hunley had 11 points last season (two goals, nine assists), Uttech had 10 (one goal, nine assists), Zielsdorf had eight (one goal, seven assists), and White had seven (two goals, five assists).
While the offense and defense is overflowing in known commodities and returning production, the same can't be said for the goalkeeper position. As it stands, it's a battle between three sophomores to stand in net for United in 2022.
Whoever ends up with the job, they'll have to be ready for a rapidly-approaching regular season. Sun Prairie United will travel to Oregon for a scrimmage on Thursday, Nov. 17. The regular season will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a home game against Waukesha co-op.
Big Eight conference play begins days later as United will host Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Sun Prairie is fresh off a fifth-place finish in conference play in 2021, but Giesegh has higher hopes for this year's group.
"I wholeheartedly think we can improve on last season," Geisegh said. "We lost a couple of games that we shouldn't have last season. I think we're a little stronger this season. The guys are weathered, they've learned from last season and want to improve on it."
