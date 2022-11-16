Hockey is engrained in the Sun Prairie community, as evidenced by the the recent split of Sun Prairie High School. East and West will come together for a co-op team in 2022, nicknamed Sun Prairie United. The team will wear navy blue sweaters with red accents to represent both high schools.

The split has done nothing to shake the stable foundation of Sun Prairie's excellent youth program and tradition, however, as United had 45 players out for tryouts. Wolves and Cardinals alike are hungry to return to the ice.

"It's still the same kids that came up through the same youth program," Sun Prairie United head coach Troy Giesegh said. "They all know each other, they just might not see each other on a day-to-day basis anymore. We still worked on that bond by having a leadership group meeting every week over the summer. But, these guys still hang out whether they're at East or West. They all still get along great. If you're not a family, you're not going to succeed."

"We have eight main guys coming back," Giesegh said. "You have to be excited about that. We have three guys that scored at least 25 points last season coming back. That's huge."

"I wholeheartedly think we can improve on last season, Giesegh said. "We lost a few games last season that we shouldn't have. That's how we ended up in fourth. I think we're a little stronger this year. Also, with the results from last year, these guys are weathered and have a desire to be better.

"Our goal is to go out there and have fun," Giesegh. "We can see the determination and how hard they're working. We have eight seniors, where they go is where we go. They have to lead by example and make it work. They're locked in. I