Resilience is the best word to describe this season's version of the Sun Prairie varsity dance team. A late-season coaching change left the team under new direction and learning a new routine less than a month before the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) regional competition.
Now led by the coaching quartet of Erin Manske, Eve Funnell, Natalie Fowler, and Jared Cataggatan, the tight-knit members of the team rallied together to keep their season alive.
“These girls are incredibly driven and committed to each other," Funnell said. "They want to close this season out as a team and make the best of their time together this season. All of them are here to win and to do well. They want to have fun along the way, but at the end of the day they’re driven by a state title.”
Sun Prairie's WACPC regional, hosted at Watertown High School on Saturday, Jan. 28, was described as "very competitive" by coaches and athletes alike. That's what made their performance even more impressive. Sun Prairie's almost brand-new routine earned it fifth place, good enough to qualify for the state finals.
"There are very talented teams that won’t get a chance to go compete at state," Manske said. "That makes it feel even more rewarding. We truly left every ounce of energy on the floor at regionals. They thought qualifying for state was possible. They worked really hard. They had a good balance of realistic expectations and optimism. They went out there and made it happen.”
Understandably, the girls erupted into celebration when they heard their team called over the speakers. The athletes themselves can best put into words that moment of realized dreams culminating in acknowledgment of their hard work.
“It was like having a thousand pounds lifted off your shoulders when you hear your name called," senior Brooke Levenhagen said. "That’s not where we wanted our season to end and we realized we’d have one more time together.”
“The feeling was indescribable," said senior Janna Otteson. "Going into that competition, it was the first time we had done that specific dance. We all just hoped for the best. Hearing them call our names was surreal.”
“We all really danced like it was the last time we’d ever dance again," senior Kazzie Saron said. "We really left it out on the floor. There were no regrets about our energy. Everyone fully put their heart and soul into it. It’s very scary to compete a new dance at regionals. We had no comments. We didn’t know what to fix. We were kind of entering it blind.”
“There were so many nerves going into it," senior Eden Peterson said. "We all had a gut feeling that that might have been it. Hearing our names called, the world went silent. I don’t even know how to describe it. It was this surreal, perfect moment."
“It was a relief," senior Chezney Lemke said. "I was so proud of everyone. It was an unrealistic idea for us to place at regionals, but we made it real. It was a really good feeling to get it done.”
There was a healthy mix of nerves and excitement as Sun Prairie prepared to make the trip west for the WACPC state finals, hosted at the La Crosse Center on Saturday, Feb. 5. The athletes would hold true to their motto, "Dance runs on Dunkin," as they sipped their coffees as they boarded the bus. The seniors were sure to also thank the dance moms for all the hard work in prepping the bus to make them feel special.
Singing breaks aside, the girls found a way to lock into the task at hand. Coach Cataggatan's combination of sunglasses, a scarf, and boots was said to help make their yellow school bus feel more like a limousine as Sun Prairie set off to try its best at the state finals.
“It's just really exciting to hit the road with my girls and head to the La Crosse Center," senior Emery Churchill said. "It’s also really fun to get to see the other teams there, they’re the best of the best. I think we’re all just really honored to be a part of that group, not everyone gets to do it. It’s really exciting.”
“It’s really exciting, but also nerve-wracking," Peterson said. "We’ve put in a ton of hard work, this is our last push as seniors with this one big end goal.”
“We’ve worked all four years for this," Lemke said. "It’s something that I’m looking forward to, one last dance with all of my people.”
Sun Prairie relied on team chemistry and a years-long bond to perform a relatively new routine at the state finals. Up against the class of the state, Sun Prairie would not place in the top five of the hip hop category. Regardless of result, it took a special group with a special connection to reach the top stage of the sport in the face of such adversity. The senior members of the Sun Prairie varsity dance team would agree.
"The connection and the love we have for one another, I think just brings us together, not only in dance but as people," Otteson said. "I think that makes our dancing more special and more unique. We all understand each other. We get it. We all practically grew up together. Our love as sisters continues to grow."
"As our coaches Erin and Eve always say, we have to have team culture before we can do anything else," Levenhagen said. "I think that’s something we’ve really worked on for these past four years. Before you do anything with a team, you have to know each other inside and out to be perfect. I think this team has gotten pretty close to perfect in that aspect. We know what we need and want to be successful."
"I feel like we have such a strong bond outside of dance which makes everything during a performance work so nicely," Churchill said. "When I leave dance, I’m texting these girls and even our coaches until i see them the next day. I feel like we’re so tight-knit. I don’t know if I ever would have met these girls had it not been for dance, and now i literally feel like they could be my bridesmaids. That’s how close we are. It’s kind of weird how we’re just dancing out there, but it’s brought us close enough to be like sisters."
"These aren’t just teammates, they’re my best friends," Peterson said. "They’re the first people I go to, whether its an issue or a celebration. They’re my people, which brings us together in so many ways."
Sun Prairie's performance at the La Crosse Center brings an end to a competition season that started in October of 2022. Seniors Churchill, Lemke, Levenhagen, Jayden Lindquist, Otteson, Peterson, Saron, Emmy Teasdale, and Kaelyn Wiegel can look back on their final season with pride. Dance is a grind of a sport, as these athletes can attest to. Lindquist best expressed how the program will carry on following the graduation of the class of 2023, though.
"I think because we are so close, we can kind of ignite that flame and bond in new dancers that come into our program," Lindquist said. "Hopefully, we can spark that energy for them, even after we leave. It’s sad that we’re leaving, but I’m so excited for the rest of the girls after the fact.”