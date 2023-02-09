Resilience is the best word to describe this season's version of the Sun Prairie varsity dance team. A late-season coaching change left the team under new direction and learning a new routine less than a month before the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) regional competition. 

Now led by the coaching quartet of Erin Manske, Eve Funnell, Natalie Fowler, and Jared Cataggatan, the tight-knit members of the team rallied together to keep their season alive. 

SUN PRAIRIE DANCE REGIONALS

The Sun Prairie dance team reacts to their fifth place placing at the Watertown Regional on Saturday, Jan. 28, securing a spot in the WACPC state finals the following weekend.
SUN PRAIRIE DANCE BUS

The Sun Prairie Dance Team poses in front of its ride to the WACPC state finals, hosted at the La Crosse Center on Saturday, Feb. 5.
SUN PRAIRIE DANCE TEAM AND COACHES

The Sun Prairie United dance team, joined by its four coaches, pose following their performance at the WACPC state finals at the La Crosse Center on Saturday, Feb. 5.

