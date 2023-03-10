Sun Prairie's United wrestling team was the class of the Big Eight conference in 2022-23. It went a perfect 10-0 in conference meets this season before winning the conference tournament. As such, plenty of Sun Prairie wrestlers earned all-conference recognition.
In total, Sun Prairie had three first team, five second team, and one honorable mention all-conference selections. Juniors Christopher Anderson (120 lbs.), Parker Olson (132 lbs.), and Isaiah Horan (220 lbs.) earned first team. Senior Bopa Quintana (113 lbs.), juniors Dylan Muehlenberg (138 lbs.) and Benji Gore (160 lbs.), and sophomores Jaxon Johnson (195 lbs) and Kamron Sarbacker (285 lbs.) picked up second team. Senior Haroon Ahamed, wrestling at 152 lbs., was also an honorable mention selection.
Bopa Quintana, senior, second team all-conference (113 lbs.)
Quintana's name is synonymous with success when it comes to female wrestling in the state of Wisconsin. She's the back-to-back WIAA individual state champion at 114 lbs. in the two iterations of the WIAA girls state tournament.
Before she ripped through the state tournament, though, she was the No. 2 seed at this year's Big Eight conference tournament after finishing the regular season with a record of 22-7. She pinned her semifinal opponent to earn a spot in the championship. She would fall in a major decision to a La Follette wrestler, taking second at the tournament and earning second team all-conference recognition.
Christopher Anderson, junior, first team all-conference (120 lbs.)
Anderson was also one of Sun Prairie's five representatives at the 2023 WIAA individual state tournament. Before that, he entered the conference tournament as the top seed at 120 lbs. after finishing the season 23-1. He was unstoppable, pinning both opponents he faced in the first period to claim a conference championship.
His momentum carried into the WIAA state tournament. As the top seed at regionals, no opponent escaped the first period against him either as he claimed the regional title. He was once again the No. 1 seed at sectionals, but suffered a 16-7 major decision loss in the championship.
Still, his ticket had already been punched to state. While Anderson would fall in both his matches at the state tournament, 2022-23 was another positive mark on what's already been a strong career. He was also a state participant as a junior last season.
Parker Olson, junior, first team all-conference (132 lbs.)
Yet another WIAA individual state participant, Olson was also dominant this season. He ran away with the 132 lbs. weight class at the Big Eight tournament, pinning all three of his opponents.
Stoughton's Chance Suddeth proved to be a roadblock for Olson, beating him out for both the regional and sectional title in their weight class. Undeterred, Olson wrestled well enough at both meets to survive and advance to the state tournament. After losing his first match, it was Suddeth again who would knock Olson out of the consolation bracket and end his experience at state.
Dylan Muehlenberg, junior, second team all-conference (138 lbs.)
Muehlenberg caught a hot hand thanks to the Big Eight tournament. He finished at his seeding, taking second as the No. 2 seed after a couple of early round pins. Muehlenberg's season was more-so defined by what he did in the postseason.
He was the top seed at regionals, pinning both of his opponents to claim the title. He stayed hot in sectionals, defending his top seeding once again with three wins: two pins and a tight 8-7 decision. His season culminated at the 2023 WIAA individual state tournament, where he lost his first and only match.
Haroon Ahamed, senior, honorable mention all-conference (152 lbs.)
Ahamed scored Sun Prairie some vital points as a middle seed at the Big Eight conference tournament. After losing his inaugural match in the quarterfinals, he got to work on the consolation bracket. He earned a disqualification win and followed that up with an 8-5 decision win to claim third place.
His season would end in the regional round of the WIAA state tournament as he lost both of his matches.
Benji Gore, junior, second team all-conference (160 lbs.)
Gore also had an impressive run through his bracket without being a top seed. His day at the conference tournament was defined second period pins as he won his quarterfinal with a pin at 3:19 and his semifinal at 3:53. He'd take a pin loss to the top seed in the championship match to take second. His season would end the following week in regionals as he lost both of his matches.
Jaxon Johnson, sophomore, second team all-conference (195 lbs.)
Johnson, the top seed in the 195 lbs. bracket for the conference tournament, put on a masterclass in his first two matches. He needed less than a minute to win his quarterfinal and semifinal matches, earning pins in 38 and 28 seconds, respectively. He ran into a tough Janesville Parker matchup in the championship, falling by pin in the second period to take second place.
Johnson was also the top seed for the following week's WIAA regional. He again started the day with dominance, pinning his semifinal opponent in 22 seconds. He'd lose by third period pin in the championship, but had already punched a ticket to sectionals. His season would end there, bowing out after a loss both in the quarterfinals and third place match.
Isaiah Horan, junior, first team all-conference (220 lbs.)
Horan muscled his way to a Big Eight conference championship before the postseason began. He defended his recognition as the top seed at 220 lbs. by earning pins in both the semifinals and finals.
Horan would enter regionals as the top seed, but was held from a championship with a third period pin loss to a Stoughton wrestler. Still, his performance earned him a spot at sectionals. His season would end there, despite a nice 7-4 decision win in the quarterfinals. He would take losses in the semifinals and first round of the consolation bracket.
Kamron Sarbacker, sophomore, second team all-conference (285 lbs.)
Sarbacker entered the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed and earned his way to the championship match with a second period pin and a disqualification win. He took a tech fall to the top seed in the finals to dash his hopes of a conference championship, but second place was still a strong finish for the sophomore. He kept his season alive in the regional round by earning a spot in the second place match. He would bow out a week later with a first round loss at sectionals.
--
On top of Sun Prairie's tremendous season on the mat, United also put in the work in the classroom. Juniors Parker Olson, Christopher Anderson, Sophia Bassino, Jon Morina, and Isaiah Horan, sophomore Jaxon Johnson, and freshmen Finley Albers and Marley Hermann all earned first team all-academic honors from the Big Eight conference. In addition, senior Seth Kosky, juniors Teague Justman, Dylan Muehlenberg, and Randy Shaw, sophomores Brennan Hoffman and Kamron Sarbacker, freshman Edward Witkiewicz, and manager Allyson Perrich were named to the all-academic second team.
--
2022-23 Big Eight wrestling all-conference teams
106 lbs.
First team: Miguel Martinez, Beloit Memorial
Second team: Maverick Hughes, Janesville Craig
Honorable Mention: Mason Rooney, Janesville Parker
113 lbs.
First: Daniel Jimenez, Madison LaFollette
Second: Bopasoreya Quintana, Sun Prairie
HM: Isaiah Gibbs, Janesville Craig
120 lbs.
First: Christopher Anderson, Sun Prairie
Second: Nathaniel Peters, Janesville Parker
HM: Aidyn Tucker, Janesville Craig
126 lbs.
First: Irie Jackson, Madison LaFollette
Second: Reese Miller, Middleton
HM: Owen West, Beloit Memorial
132 lbs.
First: Parker Olson, Sun Prairie
Second: Shawn Sobczak, Janesville Parker
HM: Aiden Dowd, Middleton
138 lbs.
First: Landon Colson, Janesville Craig
Second: Dylan Muehlenberg, Sun Prairie
HM: Cashes Bufford, Madison Memorial
145 lbs.
First: Mikel Myadze, Madison East
Second: Bryson Kundinger, Verona Area
HM: Finn Grauwels, Middleton
152 lbs.
First: Damiano Cappellini, Madison West
Second: Michael Scharenbroch, Verona Area
HM: Haroon Ahamed, Sun Prairie
160 lbs.
First: Cayden Brandenburg, Janesville Parker
Second: Benji Gore, Sun Prairie
HM: Atticus Marse, Verona Area
170 lbs.
First: Elija Thurman, Janesville Parker
Second: Anthony Watters, Madison Memorial
HM: Bryan Guevara, Madison East
182 lbs.
First: Bryce Falk, Middleton
Second: Brock Weiler, Madison Memorial
HM: Cody Slater, Janesville Parker
195 lbs.
First: Carter Wesley, Janesville Parker
Second: Jaxon Johnson, Sun Prairie
HM: Jack Rathfelder, Verona Area
220 lbs.
First: Isaiah Horan, Sun Prairie
Second: Jackson Kent, Janesville Parker
HM: Kadler Dahiti, Beloit Memorial
285 lbs.
First: Jackson Mankowski, Madison LaFollette
Second: Kamron Sarbacker, Sun Prairie
HM: Dean Harilal, Janesville Parker