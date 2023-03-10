Sun Prairie's United wrestling team was the class of the Big Eight conference in 2022-23. It went a perfect 10-0 in conference meets this season before winning the conference tournament. As such, plenty of Sun Prairie wrestlers earned all-conference recognition.

In total, Sun Prairie had three first team, five second team, and one honorable mention all-conference selections. Juniors Christopher Anderson (120 lbs.), Parker Olson (132 lbs.), and Isaiah Horan (220 lbs.) earned first team. Senior Bopa Quintana (113 lbs.), juniors Dylan Muehlenberg (138 lbs.) and Benji Gore (160 lbs.), and sophomores Jaxon Johnson (195 lbs) and Kamron Sarbacker (285 lbs.) picked up second team. Senior Haroon Ahamed, wrestling at 152 lbs., was also an honorable mention selection.

BOPA QUINTANA
Buy Now

Sun Prairie United senior Bopa Quintana was a second team all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON
Buy Now

Sun Prairie United junior Christopher Anderson was a first team all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
PARKER OLSON
Buy Now

Sun Prairie United junior Parker Olson was a first team all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
DYLAN MUEHLENBERG
Buy Now

Sun Prairie junior Dylan Muehlenberg was a second team all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
HAROON AHAMED
Buy Now

Sun Prairie United senior Haroon Ahamed was an honorable mention all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
JAXON JOHNSON
Buy Now

Sun Prairie sophomore Jaxon Johnson was a second team all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
ISAIAH HORAN
Buy Now

Sun Prairie United junior Isaiah Horan was a first team all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
KAMRON SARBACKER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie United sophomore Kamron Sarbacker was a second team all-conference selection by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.

Tags